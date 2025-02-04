Dom Sheed set to spend an extended period of time on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL

Dom Sheed looks dejected after West Coast's loss to North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast premiership hero Dom Sheed has suffered a devastating ACL injury on the eve of the season, likely ending his 2025 campaign before it has begun.

Sheed suffered the injury during an innocuous training incident on Monday and will now consult with medical experts about his path forward, with the midfielder out of contract at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old was restricted to just eight games last season because of foot and hamstring injuries, continuing a difficult run for 2018 Grand Final match-winner, who has played 24 games across the past three seasons.

"Unfortunately, Dom ruptured his ACL in an innocuous incident during training on Monday," football manager Gavin Bell said on Tuesday.



Dom Sheed in action during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Narrm (Melbourne) at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It is extremely disappointing news for Dom after a wretched run with injuries over recent seasons, and I know our players, staff and entire club will offer him their full support during his rehabilitation.



"We will take some time now to consult with Dom and medical experts about the next step, and we will provide a further update at the appropriate time."

Sheed's injury continues a recent run of setbacks for the Eagles, with star midfielder Elliot Yeo (knee and ankle) expected to miss the start of the season and gun youngster Harley Reid managing a lower leg issue.

Important goalkicker Jake Waterman has also missed recent sessions with a back complaint, while Liam Baker was interrupted briefly with an ankle niggle.

The Eagles are expected to release a full injury update on Tuesday afternoon.