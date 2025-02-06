Kim Ravaillion joins Melbourne as a player development manager with the club's AFLW program

Kim Ravaillion arrives ahead of the 2023 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Australian Diamonds star Kim Ravaillion has joined the welfare team at Melbourne Football Club, months after announcing her retirement from netball.

The 31-year-old started with the Demons on Monday in her first role since calling time on her decorated Super Netball career last July.

Ravaillion ended her professional playing career where it started with the Queensland Firebirds, after returning to Brisbane in 2021, following a three-year stint with the now defunct Collingwood netball team.

The New South Wales product returned to Victoria in the second half of last year to live with her long-term fiancée, Western Bulldogs star Adam Treloar, and the couple's daughter, Georgie.

Adam Treloar and Kim Ravaillion with daughter Georgie after the match between Footscray and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ravaillion will work as the player development manager with the Demons' AFLW program, joining a department led by Reece Conca.

The former Firebirds captain becomes the latest champion athlete from a different code to enter the welfare space in the AFL.

Hawthorn promoted former Opals guard Jenni Screen to player development manager during the off-season after the Olympian initially joined the club in 2023 to work with the women's program at Waverley Park, before making a mark on Sam Mitchell’s squad in 2024 as leadership lead.

The welfare space has grown significantly across the past decade with former AFL players – Tony Brown (St Kilda), Shannon Byrnes (Geelong), Brent Prismall (Western Bulldogs), Ivan Maric (Richmond), Dylan Addison (Greater Western Sydney), Ben Mabon (Gold Coast) and Andrew Crowell (Brisbane) – filling roles as PDMs across the country.

Every club now has a dedicated Indigenous player welfare manager, including former players Matt Whelan (Melbourne), Jamie Bennell (Hawthorn), Jarrod Lienert (North Melbourne), Anthony Corrie (Brisbane) and Brady Grey (Collingwood).