While most AFLW players are enjoying a hard-earned break over summer, list managers are busy tweaking clubs' lists. Catch up on all the off-field moves

Viv Saad, Eilish O'Dowd, Georgia Nanscawen. Pictures: AFL Photos

VETERAN defender Viv Saad has earned a career lifeline, signing with Greater Western Sydney as an injury replacement player.

Saad played 43 games for North Melbourne and Gold Coast, and was delisted by the Suns at the conclusion of the 2024 season, a year which saw her sidelined with a partial Achilles tear.

She is expected to be back in full training by March, with pre-season beginning in May.

The 32-year-old also has the ability to play up forward and pinch-hit in the ruck, but has made her name primarily as a defender.

She comes into the Giants squad as cover for the inactive Meghan Gaffney, who ruptured her ACL in the final round of last season. The winger is undergoing a second knee reconstruction, having previously torn her opposite ACL in mid-2023.

Meghan Gaffney marks the ball during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants have announced a handful of re-signings over summer, led by exciting Irish tall Eilish O'Dowd, who has signed until the end of 2026 after an impressive debut season.

Tasmanian midfield pair Madi Brazendale (2027) and Claire Ransom (2026) have also put pen to paper.

Geelong still has one list spot available after rounding out its current re-signings with a host of one-year deals.

Long-term skipper Meghan McDonald will go round again, as will forward Shelley Scott, who will turn 37 this year.

Versatile talls Kate Darby, Gabbi Featherston and Mel Bragg have re-signed, as well as Kate Surman and Caitlin Thorne, who initially joined the list as an injury replacement player last year.

Meghan McDonald leads the team out ahead of the round three match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park in week three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking on KRock this week, McDonald – 34 in June – acknowledged there was a chance the captaincy may be handed over this year. Nina Morrison has been vice-captain for the past four seasons.

"Our process every preseason for the five years that I have done it, we do a vote and the group decides who they think is the best person for the job," she said.

"I think for the group it is important that they have their say. For the elected leader, I think it is important that they feel like the group trusts them after being chosen by them.

"I have got another year of playing. If I captain or not, I am not sure, but we have some outstanding leaders coming through."

Adelaide favourite Danielle Ponter has signed a one-year deal, joining in-demand trio Zoe Prowse, Maddi Newman and Hannah Munyard in recommitting to the club, the latter having signed till 2026.

Danielle Ponter in action during the preliminary final between Adelaide and North Melbourne on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne announced new contracts for half its squad over the summer period.

As broken by AFL.com.au, Tayla Harris will remain at the Dees for another year after lengthy discussions with Hawthorn fell through.

Harris, Gab Colvin, Jacinta Hose, Paxy Paxman, Alyssia Pisano, Denby Taylor are all signed on for 2025, Grace Beasley, Megan Fitzsimon, Georgia Gall, Eliza McNamara, Sarah Lampard, Lauren Pearce, Saraid Taylor are contracted until the end of 2026, while Maeve Chaplin and Tahlia Gillard are in for the long haul, signed on until the end of 2027.

Tayla Harris celebrates a win with teammates during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda is on the hunt for a new head of women's footy, after experienced administrator Tessie McManus resigned.

McManus – who has previously worked at Port Adelaide, the AFL and Collingwood across nearly 30 years in the industry – is opting for a career switch outside of football.

She has run the Saints' AFLW program since August 2021, and has also worked across the men's program in operations.

The new footy boss will have rising star J'Noemi Anderson at their disposal for the next three years, after the forward-midfielder signed a deal till the end of 2027.

J'Noemi Anderson in action during the match between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck Emmelie Fiedler has signed a two-year deal, while Bec Ott and Nat Plane have had their contracts extended for another season.

After a strong debut season, Essendon has locked away star youngster Amy Gaylor for a further three years.

Midfield stalwart Georgia Nanscawen and much-improved defender Georgia Clarke have extended their contracts till the end of 2026, while fellow tall Brooke Brown has signed a fresh two-year deal.

Matilda Dyke, Alex Morcom, Amelia Radford, Brooke Walker and Brooke Sheridan round out the Bombers' most recent batch of contract extensions, signing for 2025.

Matilda Dyke warms up before Essendon's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton has got on the front foot, already announcing its jumper numbers for the season, which starts in August.

Father-daughter draftee Sophie McKay will take the No.55, given sister Abbie already wears dad Andrew's No.5.

The Blues have given the same number – seven – to their 2024 top draftee in both the men's and women's programs, with Poppy Scholz the lucky recipient in the AFLW.