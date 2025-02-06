After an impressive summer on the track, Jack Hutchinson and Tom Gross are pushing for a spot in West Coast's midfield

Jack Hutchinson celebrates during the round 18 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, July 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MID-SEASON recruit Jack Hutchinson and draftee Tom Gross are quickly emerging as midfield options for West Coast this season after impressive summers, with the club set to start 2025 without a pair of premiership onballers.

Hutchinson, who was recruited as a half-forward with pick No.3 in last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, has trained extensively in both wing and inside midfield roles this pre-season after playing seven of the last 11 games last year.

General manager of football Gavin Bell said the 23-year-old had opened the Eagles' minds to his midfield potential with an eye-catching performance against Geelong in round 24 last season, netting 24 disposals and six clearances.

"He really gave us something to think about when he went in there and how impactful he was," Bell told AFL.com.au.

"It was for a small period of time but he's a real competitor, he's a really driven young guy, and he wants to get the best out of himself and make the most of his opportunity.

"He's really been playing to his strengths, so we couldn't be happier with Hutch and his ability to potentially play inside mid, outside mid, or go forward."

Jack Hutchinson warms up ahead of the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

While Hutchinson featured in a stronger 18 during one recent match simulation, Gross took it up to the Eagles' first-choice midfield and showcased his skill and courage as one of the best afield.

The 18-year-old was recruited with pick No.46 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft and is quickly emerging as an early-season prospect with Elliot Yeo (ankle and knee) and Dom Sheed (ACL) sidelined.

"He just gets to work and he's tough, hard at it, clean, and competitive, so we really like what Tommy is bringing," Bell said.

"Playing midfield when you're a young kid, it's not easy. But the way he goes about it and his character on and off the field, we've been really impressed with him."

Lucca Grego and Tom Gross in action at West Coast's training session on November 25, 2024. Picture: West Coast FC

While midfield support for Tim Kelly, Liam Duggan and Harley Reid will be important to start the season, West Coast is also focused on filling its last list spot with another key defender.

The Eagles are trialling former St Kilda key defender James Van Es and ex-Gold Coast backman Sandy Brock, who have each impressed at different stages during regular matchups on Oscar Allen and Jake Waterman in match simulation.

Bell said the position was a priority for the club as its first practice match against Richmond approaches on February 17, with more depth needed to supported Jeremy McGovern and Harry Edwards.

The club has also considered a late invitation to former Melbourne tall Adam Tomlinson before the Supplemental Selection Period deadline on February 21, with the prospect Sheed's injury could open another list spot.

Adam Tomlinson is tackled by Bailey Banfield during the R12 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Traeger Park on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"At the moment, it's a priority area for us because we're lacking some depth in the key defensive posts," Bell said.

"It's not quite like that in all the other positions that we have, and other key positions that we have, so we're trying to go, 'OK, what's going to give us the best chance?'

"We're looking at our two guys that we've bought in as key defenders, and we played Jobe Shanahan there the other day and he looked great, so we really like what he brings."

While recent injuries to Yeo and Sheed have been setbacks, the Eagles have managed to complete an important block of pre-season training with more than 40 players on the track in a welcome shift from recent years.

Bell said the club had raised the intensity under second-year high performance manager Mat Inness as the group embraces coach Andrew McQualter's chaos-based game style that will come with new physical demands.

"'Mini's' style is one that demands speed and repeat efforts, so our players are adapting and adjusting to that," Bell said.

"They're getting a lot of volume in, and we understand we've got a lot of work to do, but in general, we've had a good, strong preseason.

"Mat (Inness) and his staff are giving us the best possible program to build our health, fitness and durability, because that priority hasn't changed from the last 12 months and it's just critical for us going forward."