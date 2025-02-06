Calvin takes a look at the best midfielders for AFL Fantasy Classic and how they will feature on your Draft Day

Marcus Bontempelli, Sam Docherty and Sam Lalor. Pictures: AFL Photos

EVEN with the rise of the defenders in AFL Fantasy, the engine room is still the place to find the most points. This is the place where we have 17 midfielders available this season who averaged 100-plus and 19 worth over $1 million.

We can't pick all the best players though, so managing your $17.8 million salary cap in Classic means you'll need an even spread of some highly-priced premiums, value players and some rookies on your field.

Premiums options

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,101,000)

Even though Bontempelli can be sent forward at the drop of a hat, he still attended 75 per cent of the Bulldogs' centre bounces last season where he averaged a very respectable 107. That's 10 points under what he achieved in 2023 which makes him an under-priced premium option in 2025.

Jack Steele (MID, $1,094,000)

Looking for someone unique with a low ownership? Steele is currently in just one per cent of teams and he's flying this pre-season. He averaged 113 in his last eight games and over the last four years, Steele has only had one blemish next to his name with season averages of 107, 98, 110 and 121.

Tom Green (MID, $1,025,000)

Even with an early bye, Green is still a premium midfielder worth considering. He averaged 100 last year, 11 points less than his career-best season the year before. Green is playing in the Opening Round which mean he does have a bye in round two, a bye the Giants share with Gold Coast.

Tom Green in action during the semi-final between GWS and Brisbane at Engie Stadium on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Also consider …

If you're after a premium jet and not worrying about players with an early bye then Zach Merrett (MID, $1,116,000) and Errol Gulden (MID, $1,113,000) should be at the top of your shopping list. Both of them are coming off amazing seasons where they averaged 109.

The most-selected premium midfielder so far is Collingwood's Nick Daicos (MID, $1,074,000). He's back in full training after a minor injury interrupted his pre-season and will hit the ground running.

Mid-priced options

Oliver Hollands (MID, $640,000)

Expect his two per cent ownership to skyrocket once we see Hollands playing across half-back. Hollands became acquainted with the new role late last season, and off the back of the season-ending injury to Nic Newman, there is every chance he'll be back there again.

Oliver Hollands in action during the R21 match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Peatling (MID, $634,000)

Even though Peatling managed to play 17 games last season with the Giants, he wore the vest on seven occasions. These scores lowered his overall average to 62 which is what he is priced at today. He's flying this pre-season and if he's given the role, Peatling is capable of averaging 85-90.

Isaac Cumming (MID, $575,000)

Priced at an average of 56, a hamstring injury interrupted Cumming's pre-season. The good news is the former Giant is back training with the main group at Adelaide where he has played a variety of roles on the wing, across half-back and in the middle during the club's recent match simulation games.

Also consider …

For a few more dollars, also consider fallen premiums like Sam Docherty (MID, $782,000) and Will Day (MID, $760,000). Docherty only played one game last season which means he received a 27 per cent discount off his 2023 average of 104.5. His price tag simply does not reflect his ability and his ability to score.

Cash cows

Sam Lalor (MID, $340,000)

The No.1 pick in the Telstra AFL Draft hasn't put a foot wrong this pre-season and has found himself training with the midfield group in Richmond's match simulations. Lalor will debut in round one and even though we can't expect huge scores, he will play and that is why we need to pay up.

Jagga Smith (MID, $334,000)

Potentially the best Fantasy prospect from the draft, Smith can score and score with ease. He averaged 113 in the Coates Talent league and even played three games in the VFL where he averaged 82 from 27 possessions a game. Smith is a ‘must-have' that can play on your field.

Sid Draper (MID, $331,000)

Rookies who have played against the bigger bodies of the VFL, WAFL or the SANFL always catch our attention. Draper averaged an impressive 86 from his six games in the SANFL before the Crows snapped him up with pick No.4 in the draft. Draper should slot straight into the Crows' best 22.

Sid Draper poses for a photo after being drafted by Adelaide at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Also consider …

Top draft picks always cost more. With that said, this is not the area to save money. Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) is a star of the future and even though Brisbane's best 22 will be tough to crack into, he will be given his chances. Melbourne's Harvey Langford (MID, $325,000) should also feature early in the season along with Richmond's Josh Smillie (MID, $322,000) who is shaking off a recent injury setback.

Calvin's current Classic midfielders

With the plan of avoiding players with an early bye (excluding rookies), it's safe to say that I've done much better than I did in 2024. We need to remember, even though only our best 18 on-field scores count towards our overall score in the first four rounds, players who have the bye during this period will play one less game. We need to maximise our points and that's why I have stuck to my guns but still found premiums who are under-priced without an early bye. After dropping their average in 2024 from what it was the previous year, it can be argued that Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000), Connor Rozee (MID, $996,000) and Tim Taranto (MID, $980,000) are all under-priced. They all sit above Clayton Oliver (MID, $798,000) who is back and ready to fire in 2025. His average of 78 last season, was the first time he dropped under 100 since his debut season way back in 2016. Currently I have three rookies on field and with the depth we have in this area, I feel this is the structure to have … for now.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.