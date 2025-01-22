Luke Sayers steps down as Carlton president after AFL releases its findings into social media post

Luke Sayers after the match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON president Luke Sayers has stepped down, effective immediately, despite being cleared by the AFL of any wrongdoing after a lewd image was posted from his social media account earlier this month.

On January 8, a post appeared from Sayers' personal X account featuring an explicit image. The post also tagged a female executive from one of Carlton's corporate partners.

A few minutes after the post appeared, Sayers deleted it and said he was hacked.

The AFL investigated the matter through its integrity unit and concluded on Wednesday that Sayers' account was "compromised" and that he did not breach AFL rules.

Despite this, just 15 minutes after the AFL released its findings, the Blues announced Sayers would step down.

Luke Sayers celebrates after the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The past two weeks have been very tough for everyone who has been impacted by an unauthorised social media post," Sayers said in a statement distributed to the media.

"I did not post the image, either deliberately or accidentally.

"I fully cooperated with an independent inquiry by the AFL which concluded that access to my X account was compromised.

"I am aware of speculation that the naming of another person in the post explains why it happened. It does not, and that narrative is wrong. I am so sorry for the hurt that has caused.

"I deeply regret that many other people including my family, friends and colleagues, and my football club, have been caught up in this matter.

"That is why I have decided to step down as Carlton president and take some time away from work.

Michael Voss, Luke Sayers and Patrick Cripps ahead of the 2023 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

"Leading the Carlton Football Club has been one of the great honours and privileges of my life.

"I leave knowing the club is in great shape, and with my deepest gratitude for its understanding and support.

"I will now deal with this away from the glare of the public and media spotlight.

"This decision draws a line in the sand."

In addition to the AFL's probe, Carlton said it had launched its own investigation into the matter.

"The club respects the AFL Integrity Unit process, and in line with club policies, considered it appropriate to enact its own fair and due process, where independent oversight was important to support confidentiality of all involved and act in a manner that is genuine, fair and acknowledges the sensitivities of the matter to all persons affected," a Carlton statement read.

"While considering all relevant details relating to the matter and despite no finding of wrongdoing via the AFL Integrity Unit and the club's independent process, in the best interests of the club Sayers has made the decision to stand down from the board and will continue to prioritise time with his family."

Luke Sayers and Michael Voss after Carlton's win over Sydney in the 2023 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton also acknowledged "the suffering that has been caused for those involved is deeply distressing" and said it would "continue to provide ongoing support and care to those impacted".

Carlton vice-presidents Robert Priestley and Patty Kinnersly will share the role of president in an interim capacity until a permanent replacement is appointed.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we would like to sincerely thank Luke for his significant service to the club and for playing an integral role in setting the club up for success and steering the club in the strong position it now finds itself in," the pair said.

The League had earlier released its findings, saying it concluded Sayers did not breach AFL rules.

"The Integrity Unit's inquiries, which included multiple interviews and review of other evidence, have now concluded and the AFL has found, based on the available evidence, that access to Mr Sayers' X account was compromised, resulting in the posting of the image (i.e. by a person not being Mr Sayers) and tagging of another person," the AFL said in a statement.

Learn More 04:50

"Accordingly, the AFL has determined that Mr Sayers did not breach AFL Rules in connection with the posting of the image.

"Once he was made aware of the post, Mr Sayers immediately acted to have the image removed and to shut down his X account.

"The AFL wishes to thank the executive who was unwittingly tagged in the post, her cooperation and assistance throughout the inquiries have been extremely helpful.

"The AFL takes all matters of respect and responsibility seriously and when alerted to matters of concern there are professional processes in place to triage and work through such matters. These matters are very sensitive in nature, and we acknowledge the effect and distress caused to numerous individuals beyond those bound by the AFL Rules and Regulations."

Sayers joined Carlton's board in 2012 and took over as president in 2021.

In August 2021, Sayers led a club review that ultimately led to the sacking of coach David Teague, who was replaced by current coach, Michael Voss.