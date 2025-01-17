Carlton president Luke Sayers is under investigation after a recent post on his X account

Luke Sayers celebrates after the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has confirmed it is working with the AFL's Integrity Unit regarding a recent social media post from the account of president, Luke Sayers.

Last week, a lewd image was posted from Sayers' X account, which he said was the result of a hack.

An employee of one of the club's corporate partners was also tagged in the post, and the club said it has reached out to the individual and partner involved "to provide care and support".

"In relation to the matter involving President Luke Sayers' social media account, the club continues to cooperate and liaise with the AFL Integrity Unit," the Blues said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"The club notified the League last week and reached out to those involved, including individuals and corporate partners to provide care and support.

"Given the sensitive nature of this issue, the club acknowledges the effect and impact this has on individuals and will provide ongoing support to those involved.

"We will continue to cooperate with the AFL Integrity Unit and appreciate the patience required to work through this matter, an update will be provided by the club when in a position to do so."

Luke Sayers (centre) during the 2024 Carlton team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL confirmed it is looking into the matter.

"The Carlton Football Club made the AFL aware of the matter involving the social media post last week with the AFL Integrity Unit making ongoing enquiries and providing appropriate assistance and support to those required across the last week. The enquiries remain ongoing," a League spokesperson said.

Sayers joined Carlton's board in 2012 and took over as president in 2021.

In August 2021, Sayers led a club review that ultimately led to the sacking of coach David Teague, who was replaced by current coach, Michael Voss.