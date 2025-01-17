Carlton rules Nic Newman out of the 2025 season after rupturing his patella tendon

Nic Newman looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Collingwood at the MCG in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Nic Newman's season is over after he suffered a serious knee injury at training on Friday.

The 32-year-old left the track early after hurting his left knee and was sent for further assessment.

Scans confirmed Newman had ruptured his patella tendon in the left knee and the Blues have since ruled him out of the entire season.

Newman will undergo surgery in the coming week before starting his rehabilitation.

"We are all very disappointed for Nic and our focus is on his recovery," Blues footy manager Brad Lloyd said.

"He will soon undergo surgery to repair his patella, and from there he will enter into a rehabilitation program.

"Nic is the ultimate professional with an outstanding work ethic, he understands the process and will be well supported as he attacks his rehab.

"Nic is a leader and highly regarded at this club, he's someone who looks after his teammates on and off the field. The whole club will wrap its arms around Nic as we support him on his road to recovery."

Nic Newman in action during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Known as one of the best small defenders in the game, Newman finished runner-up to Patrick Cripps in the Blues' best and fairest last season.

Newman has played 93 games for the club after crossing to the Blues from Sydney at the end of the 2018 season.

It's the second serious injury for the Blues this week, with former No.1 pick Sam Walsh also sidelined after suffering a serious hamstring strain at training on Monday.

The club expects Walsh to be sidelined for at least the next month.

Star forward Charlie Curnow is also on a modified training program after undergoing ankle and knee operations in the off-season

Sam Walsh in action during the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton's season kicks off against Richmond in the traditional round one blockbuster on Thursday, March 13.