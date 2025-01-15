THE CHRISTMAS break is done and dusted, which means AFL players are returning to pre-season training around the country.
From time trials to hitting the gym, players have been put through their paces in the first few weeks of the new year.
Off-season recruits have also hit the ground running at their new club, training with their new teammates and getting used to their new kits.
So who's in good nick? Who's put on muscle? And most importantly, who's training the house down? Read on to find out.
After a tumultuous off-season, Clayton Oliver was spotted putting in the work at Melbourne training.
Prior to fracturing a rib at training on Friday, Christian Petracca was working hard during a midfielders-only gym session early in January.
Charlie Curnow was all smiles at Carlton training after the break.
Reigning Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps was in a cheery moody as he took to the track with new Blue Nick Haynes.
According to George Hewett, Jesse Motlop is the early standout at pre-season training: "I think Jesse Motlop has been pretty strong. He had a really good pre-season last year then had a few injury hiccups but this year he has come back in really good shape, he looks like the standout for a lot of us at the minute. He looks really confident, he's put in the work."
Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli worked hard during the Dogs' 2km time trial, finishing in second place.
After an injury-riddled season, St Kilda's Max King is working his way back into training after recovering from a knee injury.
Fremantle captain Alex Pearce appears ready for a big season after his 2024 was interrupted by two arm injuries. According to teammate Hayden Young, the majority of the Dockers' list is healthy: "We have had a really fit list through the whole pre-season, so everyone is just going really hard at the moment which is great. Bodies are flying around and it's good because we know round one will be like that – we want to train like we play. It’s a good start."
Ryley Sanders finished third in the Western Bulldogs' 2km time trial.
Dylan Shiel is back in action at Essendon training, while draftee Angus Clark finished first in the Bombers' 2km time trial. Nic Martin, Jye Menzie, Kyle Langford and Nate Caddy rounded out the top five finishers.
Jason Horne-Francis has picked up where he left off last season, showing off his power and pace at Port Adelaide training.
Power pal Ollie Wines looks primed for another big season, while teammate Todd Marshall's season is in doubt after he ruptured his Achilles at training.
Chad Warner and James Rowbottom went heavy on the zinc for Sydney's first training session of the year, where new coach Dean Cox put his charges through their paces with back-to-back 2km time trials, with Corey Warner taking out the first run and Errol Gulden the second.
North Melbourne recruit Caleb Daniel crossed over from the Western Bulldogs during trade period, and is looking at home in the royal blue and white.
Fellow Roos recruit Luke Parker has also acclimatised to life at Arden St, putting on a show at training.
Former Tiger Jack Graham is adjusting to the Western Australia heat after joining West Coast over the off-season.
Liam Baker, who joined Graham in leaving Richmond to join the Eagles, was also spotted training in the heat.
New teammate and former Blue Matt Owies was also spotted at training after crossing over from Carlton. But the player that has most impressed his fellow Eagles? Second-year tall Archer Reid. "I think the consensus pick pre-Christmas was Archer Reid. Once again, he trained well today, he’s looking good, he's a big lad and he’s got some good players to learn off in Oscar (Allen) and Jake Waterman. I think Archer is putting himself in a good position to take the year on," ruck Matt Flynn said on Thursday.
After securing an AFL lifeline at St Kilda, former Blue Jack Carroll was taking in the wisdom of Saints great Robert Harvey at training.
Quinton Narkle has been signed as an SSP player by Fremantle, and hit the track with his new teammates.
One of the most high profile moves of trade period, Shai Bolton looked at home at his new club, Fremantle.
Another Blue to depart Ikon Park at the end of 2024, Matthew Kennedy has hit the ground running at the Western Bulldogs.
Jack Lukosius is adjusting well to life at Alberton, joining his new teammates at training.
Richmond's crop of draftees have hit the track, with No.1 pick Sam Lalor and No.7 pick Josh Smillie showing their stuff at training.
West Coast's No.16 pick Bo Allan has taken to life at the Eagles like a duck to water, taking the transition to professional football life in stride.
After a strong debut season in 2024, former No.1 pick Harley Reid was putting in the work at West Coast training.
A bulked-up Matt Johnson put on a strong showing at Fremantle training.
Johnson's teammate Jeremy Sharp was displaying some impressive muscle definition also.
After playing 17 games last year, Lachie Cowan will be looking to further solidify his place in Carlton's best 22 this season.
He sported braids at the end of last season, but Brandon Walker was looking resplendent with a full afro at Fremantle training.
After retiring from playing last year, Sam Naismith was spotted in purple after joining Fremantle as a ruck and development coach.