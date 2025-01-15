AFL players are back at training after the summer break, so who's burning up the track? Who's fitter than they've ever been? Who's training the house down?

(L-R): Clayton Oliver, Harley Reid and Josh Smillie. Pictures: Melbourne FC/West Coast FC/Richmond FC

THE CHRISTMAS break is done and dusted, which means AFL players are returning to pre-season training around the country.

From time trials to hitting the gym, players have been put through their paces in the first few weeks of the new year.

Off-season recruits have also hit the ground running at their new club, training with their new teammates and getting used to their new kits.

So who's in good nick? Who's put on muscle? And most importantly, who's training the house down? Read on to find out.

After a tumultuous off-season, Clayton Oliver was spotted putting in the work at Melbourne training.

Clayton Oliver is seen during a Melbourne training session in early January. Picture: Melbourne FC

Prior to fracturing a rib at training on Friday, Christian Petracca was working hard during a midfielders-only gym session early in January.

Christian Petracca is seen during a Melbourne training session in early January. Picture: Melbourne FC

Charlie Curnow was all smiles at Carlton training after the break.

Charlie Curnow in action during Carlton training on January 13, 2025. Picture: Jonathan Di Maggio/Carlton FC

Reigning Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps was in a cheery moody as he took to the track with new Blue Nick Haynes.

Patrick Cripps (left) and Nick Haynes are all smiles at Carlton training on January 13, 2025. Picture: Jonathan Di Maggio/Carlton FC

According to George Hewett, Jesse Motlop is the early standout at pre-season training: "I think Jesse Motlop has been pretty strong. He had a really good pre-season last year then had a few injury hiccups but this year he has come back in really good shape, he looks like the standout for a lot of us at the minute. He looks really confident, he's put in the work."

Jesse Motlop in action during a Carlton training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: Carlton FC

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli worked hard during the Dogs' 2km time trial, finishing in second place.

Marcus Bontempelli and his headband in action during a Western Bulldogs time trial on January 9, 2025. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

After an injury-riddled season, St Kilda's Max King is working his way back into training after recovering from a knee injury.

Max King in action at St Kilda training in early January, 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

Fremantle captain Alex Pearce appears ready for a big season after his 2024 was interrupted by two arm injuries. According to teammate Hayden Young, the majority of the Dockers' list is healthy: "We have had a really fit list through the whole pre-season, so everyone is just going really hard at the moment which is great. Bodies are flying around and it's good because we know round one will be like that – we want to train like we play. It’s a good start."

Alex Pearce is seen at Fremantle training on January 13, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

Ryley Sanders finished third in the Western Bulldogs' 2km time trial.

Ryley Sanders in action during a Western Bulldogs training session on January 9, 2025. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

Dylan Shiel is back in action at Essendon training, while draftee Angus Clark finished first in the Bombers' 2km time trial. Nic Martin, Jye Menzie, Kyle Langford and Nate Caddy rounded out the top five finishers.

Dylan Shiel in action at an Essendon training session on January 9, 2025. Picture: Essendon FC

Jason Horne-Francis has picked up where he left off last season, showing off his power and pace at Port Adelaide training.

Jason Horne-Francis in action at Port Adelaide training on January 9, 2025. Picture: PAFC

Power pal Ollie Wines looks primed for another big season, while teammate Todd Marshall's season is in doubt after he ruptured his Achilles at training.

Ollie Wines in action at a Port Adelaide training session in January, 2025. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Chad Warner and James Rowbottom went heavy on the zinc for Sydney's first training session of the year, where new coach Dean Cox put his charges through their paces with back-to-back 2km time trials, with Corey Warner taking out the first run and Errol Gulden the second.

Chad Warner (left) and James Rowbottom in action at a Sydney training session on January 15, 2025. Picture: Sydney FC

North Melbourne recruit Caleb Daniel crossed over from the Western Bulldogs during trade period, and is looking at home in the royal blue and white.

Caleb Daniel is seen at a North Melbourne training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: North Melbourne FC

Fellow Roos recruit Luke Parker has also acclimatised to life at Arden St, putting on a show at training.

Luke Parker in action at a North Melbourne training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: NMFC

Former Tiger Jack Graham is adjusting to the Western Australia heat after joining West Coast over the off-season.

Jack Graham in action at a West Coast training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

Reuben Ginbey (left) and Jack Graham in action at a West Coast training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

Liam Baker, who joined Graham in leaving Richmond to join the Eagles, was also spotted training in the heat.

Liam Baker is seen at West Coast training on January 13, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

New teammate and former Blue Matt Owies was also spotted at training after crossing over from Carlton. But the player that has most impressed his fellow Eagles? Second-year tall Archer Reid. "I think the consensus pick pre-Christmas was Archer Reid. Once again, he trained well today, he’s looking good, he's a big lad and he’s got some good players to learn off in Oscar (Allen) and Jake Waterman. I think Archer is putting himself in a good position to take the year on," ruck Matt Flynn said on Thursday.

Matt Owies in action at a West Coast training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

After securing an AFL lifeline at St Kilda, former Blue Jack Carroll was taking in the wisdom of Saints great Robert Harvey at training.

Jack Carroll in action at a St Kilda training session in early January, 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

Quinton Narkle has been signed as an SSP player by Fremantle, and hit the track with his new teammates.

Quinton Narkle in action at Fremantle training on January 13, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

One of the most high profile moves of trade period, Shai Bolton looked at home at his new club, Fremantle.

Shai Bolton is seen at Fremantle training on January 13, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

Another Blue to depart Ikon Park at the end of 2024, Matthew Kennedy has hit the ground running at the Western Bulldogs.

Matthew Kennedy is seen during a Western Bulldogs training session on January 9, 2025. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

Jack Lukosius is adjusting well to life at Alberton, joining his new teammates at training.

Jack Lukosius in action at Port Adelaide training on January 9, 2025. Picture: PAFC

Richmond's crop of draftees have hit the track, with No.1 pick Sam Lalor and No.7 pick Josh Smillie showing their stuff at training.

Sam Lalor in action at Richmond training on January 9, 2025. Picture: Richmond FC

Josh Smillie in action at Richmond training on January 9, 2025. Picture: Richmond FC

West Coast's No.16 pick Bo Allan has taken to life at the Eagles like a duck to water, taking the transition to professional football life in stride.

Bo Allan in action at a West Coast training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

After a strong debut season in 2024, former No.1 pick Harley Reid was putting in the work at West Coast training.

Harley Reid in action at a West Coast training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

A bulked-up Matt Johnson put on a strong showing at Fremantle training.

Matt Johnson at Fremantle training on January 13, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

Johnson's teammate Jeremy Sharp was displaying some impressive muscle definition also.

Jeremy Sharp in action at a Fremantle training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

After playing 17 games last year, Lachie Cowan will be looking to further solidify his place in Carlton's best 22 this season.

Lachie Cowan in action at a Carlton training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: Jonathan Di Maggio/Carlton FC

He sported braids at the end of last season, but Brandon Walker was looking resplendent with a full afro at Fremantle training.

Brandon Walker in action at Fremantle training on January 13, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

After retiring from playing last year, Sam Naismith was spotted in purple after joining Fremantle as a ruck and development coach.