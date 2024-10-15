The Dockers have completed a massive trade to land Tigers gun Shai Bolton

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Gold Coast in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has landed a huge coup, agreeing the terms of a trade with Richmond for gun Shai Bolton.

Bolton, 25, will return to Western Australia after the Dockers agreed to send the Tigers picks No.10, 11 and 18 with Richmond giving pick No.14 and a future third-round pick back to Fremantle.

The trade is Richmond landing picks 10, 11 and 18 in return for Bolton, pick 14 and a future third round pick. https://t.co/RLgX1iwRro — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 15, 2024

The deal has been agreed to by the two clubs and will be ticked off by the AFL this afternoon.

It is a massive boost for the Dockers, who will be desperate to rebound next year after missing the finals in 2024, while Richmond has one of the biggest draft hauls in history - picks 1, 6, 10, 11, 18, 20 and 24.

A two-time premiership player, Bolton was an All-Australian in 2022, and led Richmond's goalkicking this year.

