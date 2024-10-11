The Hawks and Blues have agreed to a huge pick swaps trade

Tom Barrass handballs during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON and Hawthorn have struck a pick swaps trade set to have major implications on the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Blues have received pick No.14 and sent their future first and second-round picks to the Hawks.

Hawthorn had been expected to use pick No.14 in a deal for West Coast defender Tom Barrass, with the Eagles then set to use that selection in a move for Richmond's Liam Baker.

Instead, Fremantle could be back in the race for Baker.

This has major implications for Tom Barrass deal but then obviously the Liam Baker trade situation with West Coast. Fremantle will likely be back in the ball game now for Baker if they want to go back to offering one of their first-rounders for Baker. 👀 https://t.co/PQTxuaN4TP — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 11, 2024

The Blues now hold picks 12, 14, 69, 72 and 73 in this year's Telstra AFL Draft.

Carlton had earlier completed a trade with Brisbane to bring in a future second-round pick.

Under AFL rules, a club can only trade a future first and future second if they also acquire an additional future second.

The Hawks' first pick in this year's draft is now 33.

"We were always open to seeing what the market was for our first-round pick this year, and to be able to increase our draft assets as a result of this trade is a great outcome," Hawthorn national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie said.

"With an additional draft selection up our sleeve, it now gives us greater flexibility as we progress through the Trade Period."