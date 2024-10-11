Richmond has added to its draft hand after two pick swaps that will help Brisbane with father/son and academy selections

Harry Sharp and Daniel Rioli during the round 10 match between Brisbane and Richmond at The Gabba, May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has added another first-round selection to its 2024 draft hand in a pick swap with reigning premier Brisbane, which has loaded up on points to secure gun youngsters Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall.

The Tigers landed pick No.20 from the Lions in exchange for two second-round picks (No.32 and 42) and two third-round picks (No.43 and 45).

Those four later selections will give Brisbane extra points to pay for expected bids for gun Academy prospects Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall. Under the Draft Value Index, pick No.20 is worth 912 points, while No.32,42,43 and 45 are worth a combined 1704 points.

Richmond now has picks No.1 and 20, and could add several more first-round picks in deals for wantaway stars Daniel Rioli (to Gold Coast), Liam Baker (to West Coast) and Shai Bolton (to Fremantle).

Less than an hour later, the Lions executed another trade, landing a second-round pick (No.34) and a fourth-round pick (No.66) from Carlton and sending their future second-round pick and a fourth-round pick (No.73) to the Blues.

The trade gives the Lions an extra 613 points in this year's draft to accommodate father-son and Academy bids - 622 points compared the nine points that pick 73 is worth.