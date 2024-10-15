Catch the thrilling final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Josh Gabelich, Damian Barrett, Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge. Pictures: AFL Photos

DON'T miss a minute of the thrilling conclusion to the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period - be sure to tune into our Deadline Day special on AFL Trade Radio.

From 2pm AEDT, join Sarah Olle and our gun trade newsbreakers Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich for our feature Trade Deadline Day Show live from the Marvel Stadium.

Then from 5pm AEDT, Damian Barrett and Kane Cornes bring you all the news with live updates from Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich as the player and pick swap frenzy counts down to the 7.30pm AEDT deadline.

You can watch and listen LIVE to all the final-day AFL Trade Period action from 7am AEDT on Wednesday, October 16, on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

And be sure to stay across all the big moves after the clock stops with our unbeatable trade coverage, including a full wrap of every club's trade moves.

Deadline Day on AFL Trade Radio (all times AEDT)

7am: Kane Cornes and Sam Edmund

9am: Cam Luke and Adam Cooney

11am: Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge

12pm: Tom Morris and Dan Hannebery

Live from Marvel Stadium from 2pm

2pm: Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge

5pm: Damian Barrett, Cal Twomey, Kane Cornes, Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich