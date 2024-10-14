Carlton likely to end up with top-three pick as West Coast looks to split its first selection

Liam Baker gets a handball away in Richmond's game against North Melbourne in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is likely to end up with a top-three pick in this year's Telstra AFL Draft as part of a complex series of trades that will also see Richmond's Liam Baker land at West Coast.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported late on Monday night that the Blues are set to trade their picks No.12 and 14 to the Eagles in exchange for pick No.3.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Eagles will then on-trade pick 14 to Richmond as part of a deal to get two-time premiership Tiger Baker to the club, with other picks also to be involved.

Expecting this to be made official on Tuesday, with Carlton set to land pick No.3, the Eagles to split their pick and on trade 14 to Richmond for Baker. Other parts, such as Matt Owies and more picks, expected to be involved. https://t.co/o246q5f0am — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 14, 2024

Uncontracted Carlton forward Matt Owies, who booted 33 goals this season but is unlikely to receive a new contract at the Blues, is also expected to be part of the deal, with West Coast having some interest in the former category B rookie.

The deal will give the Blues access to one of the best young players in the country with midfielders Jagga Smith, Sam Lalor, Harvey Langford and Finn O'Sullivan - the cousin of Carlton star Sam Walsh - among the talent available.

Learn More 09:11

The complex trade is on the verge of being completed and comes the morning after a multi-club deal involving Dan Houston, Jack Lukosius, John Noble and several first-round picks fell over on Monday night, with Port Adelaide, Gold Coast and Collingwood all heading back to the drawing board.

Just two days remain in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with the deadline falling at 7.30pm AEDT on Wednesday.