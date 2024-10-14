IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Tom De Koning the most important signature for Carlton in 2025 as another key Blue signs on long-term
- 'No coincidence' Blues' late-season slide coincided with De Koning's injury
- Demons' post-season review nearing completion; will there be change?
- Should the AFL overhaul the draft system when it comes to the first round?
