There is plenty to play for in the final three weeks of the AFLW season

Jasmine Garner celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Arden Street Ground in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE to the finals is heating up, with 13 teams still in the hunt to feature in this year's action.

There could be three first-time finalists this season, with Hawthorn, St Kilda and Port Adelaide all pushing their cases for a maiden berth.

It looks as though the battle for the top four will also go down to the wire as a handful of sides hunt a double chance.

How's the run home shaping up for your side?

Sydney, the Western Bulldogs, Greater Western Sydney, Collingwood and Gold Coast have not been considered.

1. North Melbourne

30 points (seven wins, one draw), 313.1 per cent

The Kangaroos are firing on all cylinders in 2024 as they look to atone for last season's Grand Final heartbreak. The Roos have had a near-perfect season this campaign, with a draw against Geelong the only blip on the radar for Darren Crocker's side. The Roos would have to be favourites to be minor premiers this season, with a crunch clash against Adelaide in round nine seemingly the biggest obstacle. Either way, they're highly likely to lock in a top four berth which gives them every opportunity to claim that elusive premiership.

The run home

R8: Essendon @ Windy Hill

R9: Adelaide @ Norwood Oval

R10: Gold Coast @ Arden Street Oval

Kangaroos players after their win over Sydney at North Hobart Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

2. Hawthorn

28 points (seven wins, one loss), 190.6 per cent

These record-breaking Hawks have been the huge risers in 2024, and the sky is the limit for Daniel Webster's troops. The Hawks have put themselves in prime position to secure a top four spot, having lost just one match so far this campaign – with three winnable fixtures to come. Can they maintain the rage? All signs say yes, but a clash against the Tigers in the final round could decide whether they get a double chance or not.

The run home

R8: Greater Western Sydney @ Kinetic Stadium

R9: Melbourne @ Cazalys Stadium

R10: Richmond @ Swinburne Centre

Aine McDonagh takes a team selfie after the match between Hawthorn and West Coast at Kinetic Stadium in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Brisbane

28 points (seven wins, one loss), 180.6 per cent

Last year's reigning premiers look highly likely to secure yet another top four berth after another strong campaign. After being belted off the park by the Kangaroos in round one, Craig Starcevich's side have put to bed any questions of a premiership hangover with seven consecutive wins. Their toughest fixture on the run home comes against St Kilda in the final round of the year, as the Saints could be fighting for a place in the finals. Expect them to lock away a top four berth and push hard to become the first AFLW side to win back-to-back premierships.

The run home

R8: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R9: Sydney @ Brighton Homes Arena

R10: St Kilda @ RSEA Park

Taylor Smith and Dakota Davidson celebrate a goal during the match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Adelaide

24 points (six wins, two losses), 183.7 per cent

The Crows have been one of the most consistent AFLW sides throughout history and 2024 has been no different. Despite a slip-up against the Dees during the mid-week footy period, the Crows came out breathing fire against the Giants on the weekend with an emphatic 64-point victory, sending a strong message to the rest of the competition. The Crows should bank wins against Collingwood and Geelong on the run home, but the match against the Kangaroos in round nine looms as a crucial clash for their top four chances. Positively, their percentage is really healthy, which means they could secure that spot even if they lose that match.

The run home

R8: Collingwood @ Victoria Park

R9: Kangaroos @ Norwood Oval

R10: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

Zoe Prowse, Caitlin Gould and Hannah Munyard celebrate Adelaide's win over Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park in week seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

5. Richmond

24 points (six wins, two losses), 171.2 per cent

After a poor 2023 campaign, Ryan Ferguson's side have pushed themselves back into top four contention this season. It's not out of the question that the Tigers win all three of their remaining fixtures but equally, they could lose all three as well. Having said that, their healthy percentage will hold them in good stead in the final three weeks of the season and means they can probably afford to drop a game or two and still make it. The clash against Hawthorn in round 10 could be for a place in the top four.

The run home

R8: Melbourne @ Casey Fields

R9: Essendon @ TIO Stadium

R10: Hawthorn @ Swinburne Centre

Sarah Hosking in action during the match between Richmond and Geelong at Swinburne Centre in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Fremantle

20 points (five wins, three losses), 116.7 per cent

The Dockers look destined to feature in finals action for the first time since season six after a strong 2024 campaign. They've faltered in recent weeks against Carlton and Hawthorn, but a strong start to the season means the platform was already laid for a finals push. The Dockers take on cross-town rival West Coast this weekend before fixtures against bottom four sides the Giants and Dogs in the last fortnight. It's highly likely that Lisa Webb's side win all three remaining games, which makes them a smokey for a top four berth.

The run home

R8: West Coast @ Sullivan Logistics Stadium

R9: Greater Western Sydney @ Henson Park

R10: Western Bulldogs @ Fremantle Oval

Ebony Antonio celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Carlton at Fremantle Oval in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

7. Essendon

20 points (five wins, three losses), 113.6 per cent

The Bombers face a rocky run home and as a result, their finals hopes hang in the balance. Despite winning their past four games on the trot, a tough start to the year could ultimately come back to bite the Bombers in 2024. They've got a tricky fixture against the red-hot Kangaroos this week, but then take on the Tigers and Blues in the final fortnight. They'll go in favourites against the Blues but will likely have to pinch a victory against Richmond if they're to feature in the finals for a second consecutive year under coach Natalie Wood.

The run home

R8: Kangaroos @ Windy Hill

R9: Richmond @ TIO Stadium

R10: Carlton @ Ikon Park

Bombers players sing the team song after their win over the Western Bulldogs at Mission Whitten Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

8. St Kilda

16 points (four wins, four losses), 110.6 per cent

The Saints are well and truly stuck in the logjam of sides fighting it out for a place in the bottom half of the top eight. This week's trip to Adelaide to take on the Power looms as a massive clash with huge ramifications on the finals race. A win and they'll likely make it, but a loss might mean they've got to win big over the Bulldogs and pinch a win over the Lions in the last round (they did beat them last year). They missed out on finals last year by percentage, but Nick Dal Santo's side are well poised to break their finals hoodoo this time around.

The run home

R8: Port Adelaide @ Alberton Oval

R9: Western Bulldogs @ Mars Stadium

R10: Brisbane @ RSEA Park

Nick Dal Santo addresses players during the match between St Kilda and Melbourne at RSEA Park in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

9. Port Adelaide

16 points (four wins, four losses), 106.4 per cent

The Power are currently sitting just out of the eight by percentage, but a favourable fixture on the run home means they could definitely secure a finals berth for the first time in their history. You'd expect Lauren Arnell's side to win their final two matches against the Suns and Giants, which means this week's test against St Kilda is a true eight-point game. They've won three consecutive games and are peaking at the right time.

The run home

R8: St Kilda @ Alberton Oval

R9: Gold Coast @ People First Stadium

R10: Greater Western Sydney @ Alberton Oval

Jasmin Stewart and Shineah Goody after Port Adelaide's win over Collingwood at Alberton Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

10. West Coast

16 points (four wins, four losses), 74.7 per cent

It's been a year of significant growth for the Eagles under new coach and AFLW trailblazer Daisy Pearce. Not only has Pearce got the Eagles back playing some great footy, there also seems to be a stronger belief among the playing group this season. Can the Daisy fairytale continue? It seems unlikely given their percentage, but if they can somehow nab their first ever Western Derby win this weekend, then a finals place could well and truly be alive.

The run home

R8: Fremantle @ Sullivan Logistics Stadium

R9: Geelong @ Mineral Resources Park

R10: Sydney @ Henson Park

Daisy Pearce addresses players at the quarter-time break during the match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

11. Melbourne

16 points (four wins, four losses), 68.4 per cent

The Dees face an uphill battle to make the finals from here given their lean percentage. Mick Stinear's side struggled in the early stages of the season as they were plagued by injuries, but have found some form in recent weeks defeating Adelaide and St Kilda in week seven. It looks as though they'll have to take a scalp over the Tigers or Hawks if they're any chance, plus secure a big win against the Pies in the final round of the season.

The run home

R8: Richmond @ Casey Fields

R9: Hawthorn @ Cazalys Stadium

R10: Collingwood @ Ikon Park

Kate Hore celebrates with Georgia Campbell after Melbourne's win over St Kilda at RSEA Park in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

12. Carlton

12 points (three wins, five losses), 47.5 per cent

While it's not inconceivable that the Blues win their final three matches of the season, their percentage is almost certain to stop them from featuring in finals action. Carlton have struggled to match it with the top sides this campaign, suffering heavy defeats at the hands of the Lions, Kangaroos and Hawks. If they win their next two matches as we expect, there's a chance their season is still alive come that clash against the Bombers in round 10 (which will be tough), but it looks as though they'll need a lot to go right to sneak into finals this time around.

The run home

R8: Western Bulldogs @ Ikon Park

R9: Collingwood @ Victoria Park

R10: Essendon @ Ikon Park

Keeley Skepper and Keeley Sherar after Carlton's win over Fremantle at Fremantle Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

13. Geelong

10 points (two wins, one draw, five losses), 100.9 per cent

It's been a tough season for the Cats, who have really struggled with their accuracy in front of goal in 2024. As a result, they're going to need a footy miracle to feature in what would be their third consecutive finals campaign. They'll need to cause big upsets against two top four sides in Brisbane and Adelaide, plus bank a big win against the Eagles in round nine if they're any chance of making it. They're not mathematically out of the equation just yet, but it's tough to see how it will happen.

The run home

R8: Brisbane @ GMHBA Stadium

R9: West Coast @ Mineral Resources Park

R10: Adelaide @ GMHBA Stadium