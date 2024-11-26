John Longmire resigns Sydney coach after leading the Swans to one premiership and four other Grand Final appearances

John Longmire after Sydney's clash with Geelong in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has quit after 14 seasons in the role, with West Coast legend Dean Cox to replace him as senior coach.

The Swans have confirmed Longmire has stepped down as coach but will remain at the club in the new role of executive director of club performance.

Long-time assistant coach Cox, who was considered a contender for the West Coast coaching job before turning down his former club's interest, will take over from Longmire on a four-year contract.

Longmire, Cox and club chairman Andrew Pridham will address the media at 1.30pm AEDT today.

"I had been wrestling with the decision about whether I would coach on for 2025 since about midway through last season," Longmire said in a statement.

"The team was travelling really well – in fact this year as good as we ever have. However, even during this year with the team's superb on-field form and our football department working really well in support, I felt in myself that my time as coach of the club was coming towards a close. After such a long time coaching, the week in, week out, really does start to wear on you. I feel that I need to step back from coaching to rest, reflect and regenerate.

"I knew Dean was ready and it just made sense to hand over. It would have been nice to finish with a flag, as I did as a player, but that wasn't to be.

"I am genuinely excited for Dean. He will be a fantastic coach and will give the role a new lease of life and take it to another level."

Dean Cox during Sydney's game with Fremantle in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Pridham said Longmire had flagged his impending departure 18 months ago.

"John advised us some 18 months ago that he felt within himself that his time as senior coach would likely end at the completion of either season 2024 or 2025," Pridham said. "The process that we have followed after John advising us of his longer-term intentions reflects our preferred approach of managed and seamless succession.

"Being a senior AFL coach is a taxing role and we greatly respect John's desire to play an alternative, but important, part in our club's future. His decision to step down a year earlier than had been envisaged was not an easy one for him. However, I deeply respect his reasons and the way he has worked with the club to prepare Dean as his successor, particularly over the past 18 months."

Dean Cox, John Longmire and Don Pyke at Sydney training on July 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmire has been at the helm of the Swans since 2011 and was contracted to coach the club in 2025.

The 2012 premiership winner led his club to two Grand Finals in the past three seasons, both of which ended in heavy defeats.

Longmire won a flag in 2012, just his second year in charge, and has since steered his side to Grand Finals in 2014, 2016, 2022 and 2024 without tasting the ultimate success again.

Longmire, 53, took over from club great Paul Roos as senior coach ahead of the 2011 season and guided the Swans to finals in all but two of his 14 seasons at the helm.

Assistant John Longmire and coach Paul Roos during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

"Just as John was the beneficiary of a transition into the role from Paul Roos, I am very pleased to have been mentored into this role by John," Cox said. "It is very much part of the Swans way, and I'm extremely excited for next year and beyond.

"I'm grateful to John for his support of me and for being a great coaching mentor. Having him remain at the club is fantastic as it will allow everyone right across the organisation to draw on his vast experience.

"It's an honour to take the baton from John. I understand the enormous responsibility this role brings, and I'm looking forward to getting to work and continuing the success of this great club for our loyal supporters."

Longmire finishes his coaching career in Sydney with an overall winning percentage of 62.9 from his club-record 333 games, with 208 wins, 122 losses and three draws.

Of the 56 coaches in VFL/AFL history to have coached 150 or more games, Longmire has the sixth-best winning percentage.

Longmire, a champion player at North Melbourne who won the 1990 Coleman Medal and played in the 1999 premiership, started his time at the Swans in 2002 as an assistant to Roos, playing a key role in the club's drought-breaking 2005 flag.

"From the board down, this is a special club," Longmire said.

John Longmire and Jarrad McVeigh hold the premiership cup after the 2012 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

"I am so fortunate to have spent nearly half of my life as part of this club with the stability and the professionalism it provides. We don't take it for granted. It's a big part of the reason the club has managed to stay so competitive year in, year out, despite the equalised nature of the competition.

"Thanks go to the many players that I've coached, and all the staff that have supported the team and myself over such a long period of time. There are so many memories and special friendships that I've been incredibly fortunate to have made. And thanks to the thousands of supporters that I've either personally met or have heard at a game. Your support for myself and this team has been unwavering."

John Longmire during Sydney's match against Collingwood in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

John Longmire, by the numbers

Games: 333

Wins: 208

Draws: 3

Losses: 122

Win percentage: 62.91

Premierships: 2012

Grand Finals: 2012, 2014, 2016, 2022, 2024

Finals matches: 28

Best win percentage as coach (min 150 games)

68.11 - Chris Scott (Geelong)

66.99 - Dick Reynolds (Essendon)

66.06 - Jock McHale (Collingwood)

65.08 - Frank 'Checker' Hughes (Richmond, Melbourne)

64.75 - Tom Hafey (Richmond, Collingwood, Geelong, Sydney)

62.91 - John Longmire (Sydney)