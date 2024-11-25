Take a deep dive on the numbers from John Longmire's extraordinary coaching career

John Longmire looks on during Sydney's team photo day on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the great modern coaching tenures has come to an end.

After 14 seasons, John Longmire has stepped down as coach of Sydney, leaving a legacy few can match in the history of the game.

With 208 wins from 333 career games as coach, here are some of the standout numbers from Longmire's time at the Swans.

333

The number of games coached by John Longmire, the 22nd most in VFL/AFL history

62.91

John Longmire's win percentage from 333 career games

5

The number of coaches (minimum 150 games) in VFL/AFL history with a better win percentage than John Longmire

John Longmire after Sydney's clash with Geelong in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

17

The number of coaches to have won 200 or more games in the VFL/AFL. John Longmire's 208 wins places him 16th all time

2

The number of times in 14 seasons Sydney has not played finals with John Longmire as coach

28

The number of finals John Longmire has coached in (11th most in VFL/AFL history)

5

The number of Grand Finals John Longmire has coached in

Craig Bird, John Longmire and Luke Parker celebrate after the 2012 Toyota Grand Final between Sydney and Hawthorn at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

2

The number of coaches to lead South Melbourne/Sydney in 200 or more games (Paul Roos and John Longmire)

240

The number of rounds Sydney spent in the top eight with John Longmire as coach. They spent 81 weeks outside the top eight

171

The margin of Sydney's victory over West Coast in round 15, 2023, the biggest winning margin of John Longmire's coaching career

John Longmire celebrates Sydney's qualifying final win over Greater Western Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

112

The margin of Sydney's loss to Port Adelaide in round 22, 2024, the biggest losing margin of John Longmire's coaching career

60

The margin of Sydney's loss in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final against Brisbane, John Longmire's last game as Swans coach

10

The margin of Sydney's win in the 2012 Grand Final against Hawthorn, John Longmire's only premiership as coach