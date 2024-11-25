Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft warns his club's rivals that Brisbane won't be resting on its laurels

Will Ashcroft takes photos with a Lions fan the day after Brisbane's win in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIER Brisbane returned to pre-season training on Monday and its precocious Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft has a warning for the competition – the Lions are ambitious and hungry for more.

With his younger brother Levi now officially part of the club and Academy graduate Sam Marshall impressing with his running power, Ashcroft was joined by a stack of premiership players at Brighton Homes Arena.

Veteran Dayne Zorko was there, as was co-captain Harris Andrews along with winger Jarrod Berry, while Grand Final absentees Oscar McInerney and Keidean Coleman also went through their rehab paces.

Eight weeks after winning the club's first premiership in 21 years, Ashcroft said he was excited about returning to training.

“It just flies by, the off-season. I feel like it just happened yesterday and here we are again,” he said.

“While that (premiership) was unbelievable and I'm so proud of what we were able to do, it's time to look ahead.

“We're all very ambitious and hungry to go again.

“Ambitious is the word that comes to mind for me because I've only played about 30 games.

“While it was a cool achievement, I think I have so many more levels to go to, and I think a lot of other guys can say that as well.”

Chris Fagan, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko and Harris Andrews hold the 2024 premiership cup aloft. Picture: AFL Photos

On the corresponding day 12 months ago, Ashcroft was in the early stages of recovering from surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during the 2023 season.

Still just 20, the midfield ace said a good month of training prior to the Christmas break would set him for a strong 2025.

And now he's got his younger brother beside him.

“We played about 10 games of junior footy together and that's some of the most exciting footy I've been a part of,” he said.

“To win a premiership with him at the (Sandringham) Dragons was a highlight of my career. To get him here, in the colours, training, even though it's a small thing, it's pretty cool for us as brothers.”

Will Ashcroft, Marcus Ashcroft and Levi Ashcroft pose for a photo after the Grand Final between Sandringham and Dandenong on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane's entire list is due to return next Monday.