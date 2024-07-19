Dean Cox during Sydney's game with Fremantle in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DEAN Cox won't pursue the vacant West Coast coaching job, with the Sydney senior assistant opting to remain with the Swans.

Cox, an Eagles premiership player who played 290 games for the club, informed West Coast on Friday he wouldn't be applying for the job left vacant by the departure of Adam Simpson.

The 42-year-old has been tipped to take over from John Longmire, who is contracted at the Swans until the end of next year.

"I am extremely happy in Sydney, and I believe this is the best place for me and my family at the moment," Cox said.

"My two girls are eight and 11 and have made solid friendships at school, and my wife is running a new business which she is passionate about, so we feel staying in Sydney is the best option for us right now."

Cox said he was "really comfortable" with his position at the Swans, who are flying high atop the ladder and are premiership favourites.

The former ruckman, who was a six-time All-Australian, said there was no succession plan in place at the Swans.

"It isn't a point of discussion. 'Horse' (Longmire) and I have a great relationship, and we are both really clear on the roles we have," Cox said.

"He's been a great mentor for me and I'm extremely lucky to be learning off one of the best coaches in the competition. I'm more than happy to continue to be an assistant coach for however long that may be.

"I am aspirational about my coaching career, however I think right now this is the best place to continue my coaching journey."