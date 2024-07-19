With Toby Bedford cleared at the Appeal Board, Adam Kingsley has flagged who he might go to this weekend

Harry Perryman after GWS's loss to Adelaide in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley admits the loyalties of valuable utility Harry Perryman are being tested by lucrative offers from elsewhere in the AFL.

The 25-year-old NSW product is an unrestricted free agent at season's end and understood to be the subject of big bids from rival clubs including Port Adelaide, Hawthorn and Essendon.

As reported in Inside Trading this week, the Giants have upped their offer for Perryman to six years, along with fellow utility Isaac Cumming in an attempt to retain them.

After being quizzed on the Perryman conundrum, Kingsley conceded the club has a battle to keep him in Giants colours.

"It'll be a challenge for him, but we'd love him to stay," he said.

"He's very important, Harry knows this. We love him on field but more importantly we love him off field. His teammates love him, we want to keep him, and we'll do our best to do that but there's always clubs who have got more to give and that tests players' loyalty, so that's something that Harry's going through at the moment."

Harry Perryman celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Reports emerged during the week that Kingsley prevented star defender Jack Buckley from flying to Paris for the Olympics to watch his girlfriend Celeste Mucci compete in the 100-metre hurdles.

The Giants face the tricky task of taking on Brisbane away in the same week, but Kingsley said the story had been twisted.

"What people have failed to do is ask Jack what he wants to do," he said.

"My understanding on what he's told me is he'd like to play for the club and not travel and trust me, I'm really looking forward to the Olympics and watching Celeste in the 100m hurdles but I think Jack will be suiting up against Brisbane in that week."

Jack Buckley spoils Charlie Curnow during the R17 match between GWS and Carlton at Engie Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The week at the Giants has been dominated by Toby Bedford's dangerous tackle charge, but with the midfield tagger now free to play against Gold Coast at Engie Stadium on Saturday, attention moves to the Suns star he'll try and quell.

Noah Anderson is the leading candidate.

"He's (Anderson) a very important player, Rowell's an important player, Flanders has been doing a great job through the middle, he'll go to one of them," Kingsley said.

"I've been really pleased with the job he's been doing, he's helping us immensely by minimising the opposition's best player. I was really pleased he was able to get through that suspension."

While Bedford is now free to play, Kingsley admitted it had been a frustrating week as they battled to win the case against a three-game suspension.

"We had five guys miss games last year with dangerous tackles, so we think we release arms more often than not. On this occasion was it possible or not? We thought it wasn't and that's why we took the action we did," he said.

"But I think the game is making strides in improving that.

"We need to come together and work out what actions are dangerous and what's not and then we can coach our players to try and be safer as well as getting the job done, tackling's an important part of the game."

With Josh Kelly already out, Bedford's availability has helped mitigate the absence of Stephen Coniglio in the Giants' engine room after the re-emergence of a shoulder injury that will require surgery at the end of the season.

For now, the Giants star is trying to play through the pain but will be missed against the Suns.

"I don't think it's a huge concern, it's a manageable issue. The weekend just caused a little more pain than he's usually going through. I expect him to be back next week, and it'll be ongoing," Kingsley said.

"A little later on in the year he'll become more comfortable, and it'll pass on by but right now it's causing a few issues for him."

Star defender Sam Taylor will likely join Coniglio in the team next week after a lengthy discussion at training on Thursday where he pleaded to return against Gold Coast after surgery from a ruptured testicle.

"He mounted a really convincing case but ultimately we felt he was a little underprepared. Two weeks off, a week's worth of training, a little bit of a history with hamstring issues, we'd rather be safe than sorry," he said.

"He was a little bit more eager to play but he'll have a good training block and be fit to play against Melbourne."