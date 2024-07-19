SOUTH Australia kicked off its defence of the Under-18 Girls Marsh AFL National Championships in stunning fashion, thumping the Allies by 78 points at Thebarton Oval.
The versatile India Rasheed – who took out South Australia's MVP last year as a 17-year-old – was a star throughout, recording 28 disposals, seven tackles and kicking 3.2.
She was ably supported by fellow Marsh AFLW Academy member Georgia McKee, the small forward also booting three, while key forward Klaudia O'Neill (also eligible for this year's draft) finished with three of her own, taking eight marks in the process.
The dynamic Jasmine Evans – who can play through the midfield or have an impact up forward – had 22 disposals and three clearances, while potential Collingwood father-daughter Violet Patterson was very steady with her 20 touches and four clearances, also captaining the side.
Charlotte Riggs has played as a key defender in the AFLW Academy games this year, but was a strong supporting ruck against the Allies, finishing with 14 disposals, 10 hitouts, a game-high five clearance and a goal.
Sydney academy player Ellie Veerhuis was best afield for the Allies – who are made up of players from New South Wales, Tasmania and the Northern Territory – recording 17 disposals, eight tackles and three clearances.
The strong carnival of bottom-age winger Marika Carlton continued, the lively runner recording 13 touches and five tackles, while Isla Wiencke (17, five marks and four clearances) worked hard throughout the game.
Emma Juneja topped the disposal count for the Allies with 19 touches.
The Allies have now finished their carnival, defeating Queensland and losing to Vic Metro. Quick midfielder and over-ager Imogen Brown was signed by Richmond as an injury replacement player after two matches.
South Australia have games to come against Vic Metro and Western Australia.
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 5.4 8.7 13.8 15.10 (100)
ALLIES 0.2 2.3 2.3 3.4 (22)
GOALS
South Australia: India Rasheed 3, Klaudia O'Neill 3, Georgia McKee 3, Eloise Mackereth 2, Charlotte Riggs, Emma Kilpatrick, Jasmine Evans, Ruby Ballard
Allies: Emma Stark, Ava Read, Mischa Barwin
BEST
South Australia: India Rasheed, Klaudia O'Neill, Esther Schirmer, Jasmine Evans, Eloise Mackereth, Grace Martin
Allies: Ellie Veerhuis, Marika Carlton, Isla Wiencke, Mischa Barwin, Emma Juneja, Amelie Prosser-Shaw