The daughter of tennis great Roger Rasheed and potential Collingwood father-daughter selection impressed as South Australia put on a show against the Allies

Asha Dufour and Charlotte Riggs celebrate a goal during the Marsh U18 Girls National Championships match between South Australia and the Allies. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH Australia kicked off its defence of the Under-18 Girls Marsh AFL National Championships in stunning fashion, thumping the Allies by 78 points at Thebarton Oval.

The versatile India Rasheed – who took out South Australia's MVP last year as a 17-year-old – was a star throughout, recording 28 disposals, seven tackles and kicking 3.2.

She was ably supported by fellow Marsh AFLW Academy member Georgia McKee, the small forward also booting three, while key forward Klaudia O'Neill (also eligible for this year's draft) finished with three of her own, taking eight marks in the process.

South Australia players celebrate a win over the Allies in a Marsh U18 Girls National Championships match on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The dynamic Jasmine Evans – who can play through the midfield or have an impact up forward – had 22 disposals and three clearances, while potential Collingwood father-daughter Violet Patterson was very steady with her 20 touches and four clearances, also captaining the side.

Charlotte Riggs has played as a key defender in the AFLW Academy games this year, but was a strong supporting ruck against the Allies, finishing with 14 disposals, 10 hitouts, a game-high five clearance and a goal.

Sydney academy player Ellie Veerhuis was best afield for the Allies – who are made up of players from New South Wales, Tasmania and the Northern Territory – recording 17 disposals, eight tackles and three clearances.

Sophia Eaton and Charlotte Riggs celebrate a goal during the Marsh U18 Girls National Championships game between South Australia and the Allies on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The strong carnival of bottom-age winger Marika Carlton continued, the lively runner recording 13 touches and five tackles, while Isla Wiencke (17, five marks and four clearances) worked hard throughout the game.

Emma Juneja topped the disposal count for the Allies with 19 touches.

The Allies have now finished their carnival, defeating Queensland and losing to Vic Metro. Quick midfielder and over-ager Imogen Brown was signed by Richmond as an injury replacement player after two matches.

South Australia have games to come against Vic Metro and Western Australia.

Tatyana Perry in action during the Marsh U18 Girls National Championships match between South Australia and the Allies on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 5.4 8.7 13.8 15.10 (100)

ALLIES 0.2 2.3 2.3 3.4 (22)

GOALS

South Australia: India Rasheed 3, Klaudia O'Neill 3, Georgia McKee 3, Eloise Mackereth 2, Charlotte Riggs, Emma Kilpatrick, Jasmine Evans, Ruby Ballard

Allies: Emma Stark, Ava Read, Mischa Barwin

BEST

South Australia: India Rasheed, Klaudia O'Neill, Esther Schirmer, Jasmine Evans, Eloise Mackereth, Grace Martin

Allies: Ellie Veerhuis, Marika Carlton, Isla Wiencke, Mischa Barwin, Emma Juneja, Amelie Prosser-Shaw