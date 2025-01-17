Josh Kelly likes what he has seen so far from Jake Stringer and is confident he will play a big part in the Giants' premiership push

Jake Stringer in action during Greater Western Sydney's training session on December 2, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Greater Western Sydney vice-captain Josh Kelly believes oft-maligned forward Jake Stringer is exactly what the club has been searching for as it continues its premiership chase.

The 29-year-old says Stringer has only impressed in his first weeks of pre-season training since making the move from Essendon in October.

Stringer secured a move to the Giants on the final day of the trade period, joining Adam Kingsley's side on a two-year deal after his bid for a longer contract at the Bombers fell short.

The man dubbed 'The Package' will be out to reignite his career outside of the Melbourne spotlight and Kelly is confident he will be able to do just that.

"He can turn a game off his own boot and there's already been moments in training where he's done that," Kelly said on Friday.

"There are a lot of strings to his bow and how we use that, I'm sure will change within games and change throughout the season.

"He's lived up to his name. He's having a lot of fun out there and he's dangerous. You can't tackle him."

Boasting an already stacked forward line, Kelly can only issue a warning to rivals following the arrival of Stringer.

Jake Stringer during Greater Western Sydney's training session on December 2, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The 30-year-old finished with 42 majors last season and is primed for a dazzling partnership with reigning Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan and proven match-winner Toby Greene.

"They're three guys that can probably turn a game off their own boot," Kelly said.

"It's not going to be an instant chemistry, but there's no doubt you chuck those three names in the forward line, it's pretty dangerous."

Kelly is also adamant the side have firmly moved on from the heartbreak of their straight-sets finals exit last season.

The Giants twice fumbled a comfortable lead, first losing by six points to Sydney before a five-point loss to eventual premier Brisbane in a home semi-final.

"I definitely don't dwell on it," Kelly said.

"We spent some time looking at where we went wrong, how the Swans and Brisbane were able to run over us - we got a really clear picture.

"Anytime you lose the final, it's a tough lesson, but they're the games you want to be playing in.

"It's not easy to win a flag, and there's only one team every year that gets the honour to do that, so we're hoping that'll be us sooner rather than later."