A host of injured players are pushing to be available for Brisbane's Opening Round match against Geelong

Lachie Neale during Brisbane captain's run at the MCG ahead of the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S injured brigade took another giant step towards Opening Round availability on Friday by completing a strong training session at Brighton Homes Arena.

Keidean Coleman, Linc McCarthy, Tom Doedee and Darcy Gardiner – all on the comeback trail from ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments – ran strongly in the Brisbane heat.

Coleman and McCarthy also took part in a number of team drills to signify their progress.

The Lions have a lengthy rehabilitation group seven weeks before their premiership defence begins against Geelong, with Oscar McInerney, Henry Smith and No.5 draft pick Levi Ashcroft all progressing from off-season shoulder surgeries.

The trio donned fluorescent yellow 'no contact' caps at Springfield and are also on track for the season start.

Co-captain Lachie Neale (plantar fascia) who battled right throughout last September to help lead his team to a flag, is back running twice a week and also took part in team drills, while forward Eric Hipwood (groin) did a modified workload.

Hugh McCluggage (foot) is also in rehab.

Third-year wingman Jaspa Fletcher said the hunger of the players that missed the 2024 premiership was helping to drive Brisbane early in its pre-season.

"I walked in and saw them doing a session at seven in the morning and they were flying," Fletcher said.

"To see boys like that that deserve to play on the day as well and didn't quite get there … hopefully we can get them back in form again. I'm ready to see what they can do

"It's going to cause a lot of headaches in the selection room, but I think that's what they want at the end of the day."

Jaspa Fletcher in action during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fletcher has taken the No.3 jumper for 2025, clearing it with former owner Joe Daniher before snapping it up, but said he originally had his eyes on another number.

"My dad (Adrian) wore number six. I spoke to 'Hughy' and tried to get it off him, but he wouldn’t give it back," Fletcher quipped.

"I had to go half number six, so I can be half as good as dad was, which would make me pretty happy."