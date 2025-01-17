Liam Ryan is under investigation after his alleged involvement in a physical altercation

Liam Ryan reacts during round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

WEST Coast forward Liam Ryan is under investigation after allegedly being involved in a street fight in Fremantle on Wednesday evening.

Vision circulating online appears to show the 28-year-old in a physical altercation with another male, with several onlookers watching on.

The Eagles confirmed both the club and the League's Integrity Unit were looking into the incident.

"The West Coast Eagles are aware of an incident involving AFL player Liam Ryan in Fremantle on Wednesday evening," the club said in a statement.

"The club has advised the AFL Integrity Unit.

"Liam and his partner Evana are safe, and Liam will continue with pre-season training on Friday morning.

"The club is working to gather all the information, will support Liam throughout this process and will make no further comment at this time."

Liam Ryan dives for a mark during the match between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ryan kicked 13 goals from 16 games in 2024 after missing the opening six rounds of the season with a serious hamstring injury.

Ryan's indiscretion is the second off-field incident for West Coast this summer, with young gun Reuben Ginbey arrested and charged by WA police after urinating in public at a music event earlier this month.

Ginbey also failed to comply with Police directions and refused to give his personal details and is now due before the courts.