Power midfielder Willem Drew had a plantar fascia release to ease pain in his foot

Willem Drew during the round eight match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, May 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide midfielder Willem Drew has undergone a minor foot procedure.

Drew, 26, is hoping to be back in full training within a month after having a plantar fascia release on Tuesday to help with ongoing discomfort in the arch of his foot.

The midfielder is expected to be available for pre-season games.

The Power face Adelaide in a match simulation on February 21 before taking on St Kilda in a practice match on March 1.

Drew has been a regular for Port over the past few seasons, and played 26 games last year.

Willem Drew under pressure from Kade Chandler during the match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Port has already been dealt an injury setback this pre-season, with forward Todd Marshall rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Power begin their 2025 season against Collingwood at the MCG on March 15.