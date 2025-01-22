PORT Adelaide midfielder Willem Drew has undergone a minor foot procedure.
Drew, 26, is hoping to be back in full training within a month after having a plantar fascia release on Tuesday to help with ongoing discomfort in the arch of his foot.
The midfielder is expected to be available for pre-season games.
The Power face Adelaide in a match simulation on February 21 before taking on St Kilda in a practice match on March 1.
Drew has been a regular for Port over the past few seasons, and played 26 games last year.
Port has already been dealt an injury setback this pre-season, with forward Todd Marshall rupturing his Achilles tendon.
The Power begin their 2025 season against Collingwood at the MCG on March 15.