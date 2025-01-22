Anthony Scott ruled out for at least the next five weeks after injuring his knee in a match simulation session

Anthony Scott handballs during the R24 match between Western Bulldogs and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on August 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs utility Anthony Scott has had his pre-season derailed after suffering a kneecap subluxation at training, while Werribee captain Dom Brew is back in the hunt for the final list spot at the Whitten Oval after returning to full training.

Scott has been ruled out for at least the next five weeks after injuring his knee during Monday's 40-minute match simulation session, before scans confirmed the extent of the damage.

The 29-year-old endured a frustrating 2024 campaign due to injuries, managing only two senior appearances after playing 57 games across his first three seasons on the senior list at the kennel.

With 52 days between now and the Bulldogs' round one clash against North Melbourne, Scott is facing an uphill battle to be included in Luke Beveridge's team to start the year.

Brew completed Wednesday morning's session and is starting to bank sessions after missing a chunk of the pre-Christmas block due to an untimely quad strain.

The 27-year-old was invited to train with the AFL squad at the start of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), following a brilliant season in the VFL where the inside midfielder won the J.J. Liston Trophy, VFL Coaches MVP award and led Werribee to its first premiership in 31 years.

After losing Jack Macrae, Bailey Smith and Caleb Daniel during the trade period, the Bulldogs identified midfield depth as an area to monitor over the summer and will take a closer look at Brew when the club travels to Noosa for a pre-season training camp at the start of February.

Dom Brew in action during the VFL Grand Final between Werribee and Southport at Ikon Park on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Out-of-contract superstar Marcus Bontempelli is in the process of completing his best pre-season yet, months after winning his sixth Charles Sutton Medal, sixth All-Australian blazer and third Leigh Matthews Trophy.

The 29-year-old has clearly improved his running across the summer months, with his work thus far not going unnoticed internally ahead of the crucial match simulation block next month.

Ed Richards' move from half-back to inside midfielder was one of the most celebrated positional changes of 2024 and is now benefiting from a full summer in that role.

Young star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was absent again on Wednesday while he deals with the personal issues that have prevented him from training with the main group regularly this pre-season and cloud his short-term future in the game.

If the 22-year-old isn't available to start the 2025 season, two untried athletic forwards are building cases to be picked to face the Kangaroos on March 15.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during the round 22 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, August 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Father-son recruit Jordon Croft was limited to 10 VFL appearances last year due to bone stress issues after being selected at pick No.15 in the 2023 AFL Draft, but the 201cm key forward has turned heads this summer with his endurance and form on the track.

Mature-age recruit Sam Davidson is also showing strong signs of progress in his first pre-season after winning the Fothergill-Mitchell-Round Medal in 2024, following a brilliant first season in the VFL at 22.

The now 23-year-old has had to defer his medical studies to commence his professional career and has been used as a third tall and on a wing across December and January.

Both Croft and Davidson will get a chance to press their cases when the Bulldogs hold their intra-club next Sunday in Maroochydore ahead of a scratch match against Essendon at Whitten Oval on February 15.

The Dogs will round out their preparations for round one when they travel down to Launceston to play Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium during the AAMI Community Series on February 27.