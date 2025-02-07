Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during the R24 match between Essendon and Brisbane at the Gabba on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was a drop off in scoring of the top-end midfielders in 2024. Do the reliable players in the engine room bounce back this year?

Bulldog Adam Treloar was the highest averaging midfielder last season, and he will miss the start of the season due to a series of calf strains. His 110 average was the lowest average the No.1 midfielder has posted since Kane Cornes back in 2006.

He doesn't make the top 40 due to those concerns, but he could be worth a late pick if you can cover his absence.

Seventeen midfielders managed a 100-plus return, compared to 21 in the season prior.

When drafting your midfielders, you are likely to be looking for a reliable player for your double points if your league plays captains. Zach Merrett is my safe first midfielder pick. Many pundits think other players will score more, but there's something about drafting a guy who plays every week and is on track for his 10th straight 100-plus season.

My midfield rankings bounce around a fair bit compared to last year's numbers. Tom Green and Connor Rozee rank higher than where they finished in 2024. That's because a couple of injuries affected their final averages.

The midfield bats deep. Fifty-two players averaged 80-plus compared to 33 defenders, 14 rucks and seven forwards.

Tom Green in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Often it is in the midfield that we see players break out, or increase their average from the previous season. This is usually through greater opportunity or off the back of a down year.

Clayton Oliver ranked 63rd for all midfielders following his 77.7 average in 2024. He was second in 2022 and 2023. Projecting his output for this season helps with his rank. If you think he can get back to a triple-figure return, then he should be around the top 20 in your midfield rankings.

Warnie's top 40 midfielders

RANK PLAYER CLUB 2024 AVG 2024 GMS 1 Zach Merrett ESS 108.7 23 2 Errol Gulden SYD 108.5 23 3 Marcus Bontempelli WBD 107.3 23 4 Nick Daicos COL 104.7 23 5 Tom Green GWS 99.9 23 6 Andrew Brayshaw FRE 104.6 23 7 Zak Butters PTA 106.1 23 8 Caleb Serong FRE 104 23 9 Jordan Dawson ADE 105.3 22 10 Connor Rozee PTA 97.1 20 11 Josh Dunkley BRL 107.4 23 12 Jack Steele STK 106.6 23 13 Sam Walsh CAR 106.1 19 14 Noah Anderson GCS 104 23 15 Isaac Heeney SYD 105.2 21 16 Tim Taranto RIC 95.5 15 17 Lachie Neale BRL 101.1 22 18 Christian Petracca MEL 90 13 19 Luke Davies-Uniacke NTH 95.9 23 20 Clayton Oliver MEL 77.7 21 21 Patrick Cripps CAR 100 23 22 Hugh McCluggage BRL 97.3 23 23 Josh Kelly GWS 95.2 15 24 Touk Miller GCS 93.1 18 25 Darcy Parish ESS 91.6 12 26 Jai Newcombe HAW 85.8 23 27 Josh Daicos COL 94.8 23 28 Rory Laird ADE 99.3 23 29 Chad Warner SYD 93.7 22 30 Sam Docherty CAR 48 1 31 Jye Caldwell ESS 94.5 23 32 Will Day HAW 74.1 16 33 Adam Cerra CAR 72.6 12 34 Matt Rowell GCS 93.7 23 35 Stephen Coniglio GWS 76.9 13 36 Will Ashcroft BRL 84.7 9 37 Hayden Young FRE 92.9 23 38 Tim Kelly WCE 85.9 20 39 Ed Richards WBD 86 20 40 George Hewett CAR 83 21

