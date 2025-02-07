THERE was a drop off in scoring of the top-end midfielders in 2024. Do the reliable players in the engine room bounce back this year?
Bulldog Adam Treloar was the highest averaging midfielder last season, and he will miss the start of the season due to a series of calf strains. His 110 average was the lowest average the No.1 midfielder has posted since Kane Cornes back in 2006.
He doesn't make the top 40 due to those concerns, but he could be worth a late pick if you can cover his absence.
Seventeen midfielders managed a 100-plus return, compared to 21 in the season prior.
When drafting your midfielders, you are likely to be looking for a reliable player for your double points if your league plays captains. Zach Merrett is my safe first midfielder pick. Many pundits think other players will score more, but there's something about drafting a guy who plays every week and is on track for his 10th straight 100-plus season.
My midfield rankings bounce around a fair bit compared to last year's numbers. Tom Green and Connor Rozee rank higher than where they finished in 2024. That's because a couple of injuries affected their final averages.
The midfield bats deep. Fifty-two players averaged 80-plus compared to 33 defenders, 14 rucks and seven forwards.
Often it is in the midfield that we see players break out, or increase their average from the previous season. This is usually through greater opportunity or off the back of a down year.
Clayton Oliver ranked 63rd for all midfielders following his 77.7 average in 2024. He was second in 2022 and 2023. Projecting his output for this season helps with his rank. If you think he can get back to a triple-figure return, then he should be around the top 20 in your midfield rankings.
Warnie's top 40 midfielders
|
RANK
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
2024 AVG
|
2024 GMS
|
1
|
Zach Merrett
|
ESS
|
108.7
|
23
|
2
|
Errol Gulden
|
SYD
|
108.5
|
23
|
3
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
WBD
|
107.3
|
23
|
4
|
Nick Daicos
|
COL
|
104.7
|
23
|
5
|
Tom Green
|
GWS
|
99.9
|
23
|
6
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
FRE
|
104.6
|
23
|
7
|
Zak Butters
|
PTA
|
106.1
|
23
|
8
|
Caleb Serong
|
FRE
|
104
|
23
|
9
|
Jordan Dawson
|
ADE
|
105.3
|
22
|
10
|
Connor Rozee
|
PTA
|
97.1
|
20
|
11
|
Josh Dunkley
|
BRL
|
107.4
|
23
|
12
|
Jack Steele
|
STK
|
106.6
|
23
|
13
|
Sam Walsh
|
CAR
|
106.1
|
19
|
14
|
Noah Anderson
|
GCS
|
104
|
23
|
15
|
Isaac Heeney
|
SYD
|
105.2
|
21
|
16
|
Tim Taranto
|
RIC
|
95.5
|
15
|
17
|
Lachie Neale
|
BRL
|
101.1
|
22
|
18
|
Christian Petracca
|
MEL
|
90
|
13
|
19
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
NTH
|
95.9
|
23
|
20
|
Clayton Oliver
|
MEL
|
77.7
|
21
|
21
|
Patrick Cripps
|
CAR
|
100
|
23
|
22
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
BRL
|
97.3
|
23
|
23
|
Josh Kelly
|
GWS
|
95.2
|
15
|
24
|
Touk Miller
|
GCS
|
93.1
|
18
|
25
|
Darcy Parish
|
ESS
|
91.6
|
12
|
26
|
Jai Newcombe
|
HAW
|
85.8
|
23
|
27
|
Josh Daicos
|
COL
|
94.8
|
23
|
28
|
Rory Laird
|
ADE
|
99.3
|
23
|
29
|
Chad Warner
|
SYD
|
93.7
|
22
|
30
|
Sam Docherty
|
CAR
|
48
|
1
|
31
|
Jye Caldwell
|
ESS
|
94.5
|
23
|
32
|
Will Day
|
HAW
|
74.1
|
16
|
33
|
Adam Cerra
|
CAR
|
72.6
|
12
|
34
|
Matt Rowell
|
GCS
|
93.7
|
23
|
35
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
GWS
|
76.9
|
13
|
36
|
Will Ashcroft
|
BRL
|
84.7
|
9
|
37
|
Hayden Young
|
FRE
|
92.9
|
23
|
38
|
Tim Kelly
|
WCE
|
85.9
|
20
|
39
|
Ed Richards
|
WBD
|
86
|
20
|
40
|
George Hewett
|
CAR
|
83
|
21
