Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during the R24 match between Essendon and Brisbane at the Gabba on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was a drop off in scoring of the top-end midfielders in 2024. Do the reliable players in the engine room bounce back this year?

Bulldog Adam Treloar was the highest averaging midfielder last season, and he will miss the start of the season due to a series of calf strains. His 110 average was the lowest average the No.1 midfielder has posted since Kane Cornes back in 2006.

He doesn't make the top 40 due to those concerns, but he could be worth a late pick if you can cover his absence.

Seventeen midfielders managed a 100-plus return, compared to 21 in the season prior.

When drafting your midfielders, you are likely to be looking for a reliable player for your double points if your league plays captains. Zach Merrett is my safe first midfielder pick. Many pundits think other players will score more, but there's something about drafting a guy who plays every week and is on track for his 10th straight 100-plus season.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

My midfield rankings bounce around a fair bit compared to last year's numbers. Tom Green and Connor Rozee rank higher than where they finished in 2024. That's because a couple of injuries affected their final averages.

The midfield bats deep. Fifty-two players averaged 80-plus compared to 33 defenders, 14 rucks and seven forwards.

Tom Green in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Often it is in the midfield that we see players break out, or increase their average from the previous season. This is usually through greater opportunity or off the back of a down year.

Clayton Oliver ranked 63rd for all midfielders following his 77.7 average in 2024. He was second in 2022 and 2023. Projecting his output for this season helps with his rank. If you think he can get back to a triple-figure return, then he should be around the top 20 in your midfield rankings.

>>The Traders' Draft Kit will be out soon, featuring deep rankings for each position, stats, tips, a mock draft and plenty more.

Warnie's top 40 midfielders

RANK

PLAYER

CLUB

2024 AVG

2024 GMS

1

Zach Merrett

ESS

108.7

23

2

Errol Gulden

SYD

108.5

23

3

Marcus Bontempelli

WBD

107.3

23

4

Nick Daicos

COL

104.7

23

5

Tom Green

GWS

99.9

23

6

Andrew Brayshaw

FRE

104.6

23

7

Zak Butters

PTA

106.1

23

8

Caleb Serong

FRE

104

23

9

Jordan Dawson

ADE

105.3

22

10

Connor Rozee

PTA

97.1

20

11

Josh Dunkley

BRL

107.4

23

12

Jack Steele

STK

106.6

23

13

Sam Walsh

CAR

106.1

19

14

Noah Anderson

GCS

104

23

15

Isaac Heeney

SYD

105.2

21

16

Tim Taranto

RIC

95.5

15

17

Lachie Neale

BRL

101.1

22

18

Christian Petracca

MEL

90

13

19

Luke Davies-Uniacke

NTH

95.9

23

20

Clayton Oliver

MEL

77.7

21

21

Patrick Cripps

CAR

100

23

22

Hugh McCluggage

BRL

97.3

23

23

Josh Kelly

GWS

95.2

15

24

Touk Miller

GCS

93.1

18

25

Darcy Parish

ESS

91.6

12

26

Jai Newcombe

HAW

85.8

23

27

Josh Daicos

COL

94.8

23

28

Rory Laird

ADE

99.3

23

29

Chad Warner

SYD

93.7

22

30

Sam Docherty

CAR

48

1

31

Jye Caldwell

ESS

94.5

23

32

Will Day

HAW

74.1

16

33

Adam Cerra

CAR

72.6

12

34

Matt Rowell

GCS

93.7

23

35

Stephen Coniglio

GWS

76.9

13

36

Will Ashcroft

BRL

84.7

9

37

Hayden Young

FRE

92.9

23

38

Tim Kelly

WCE

85.9

20

39

Ed Richards

WBD

86

20

40

George Hewett

CAR

83

21

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.