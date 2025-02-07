Saint Max King is set to undergo scans after an injury scare at training

Max King after the round 14 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at The Gabba, June 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has sent star forward Max King for scans on his knee after an injury scare at training on Friday, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reports.

The Saints sent King, who has been limited to just 23 games across the past two seasons, for scans following the training incident.

There is concern after the incident, with the Saints expected to have more information later on Friday.

St Kilda has sent spearhead Max King for scans after a knee injury at training today. More information expected later today. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 7, 2025

Mason Wood (quad) and Jack Sinclair (hamstring) have also been sent for scans after leaving training early.

"We'll provide further information once we have those results," St Kilda executive general manager of football David Misson said.

"We understand the interest in Max, Mason and Jack, but until we have the scan results, we're working in hypotheticals which is irresponsible.

"The club will provide an update in due course."

ALL THE NEWS Previous Next 05:51 Footy Feed: Eagle on future, Don on contract, Horse to Tassie? Nat Edwards with the latest news

05:35 Footy Feed: AFL world in mourning after tragic deaths Sarah Olle with the latest news

04:04 Footy Feed: Roo's Indigenous All-Stars call, Blues ramp up training Sarah Olle with the latest news

03:01 Footy Feed: Star Pie’s OR call, Ex-Sun trains with Dogs, Giant debut? Sarah Olle with the latest news

02:49 Footy Feed: Stringer on Hogan chemistry, Lion ‘would love’ Eagle at club Sarah Olle with the latest news

06:12 Footy Feed: Wiz turns it on, Day’s forward move, star recruit absent Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news from Waverley Park

King suffered a shoulder injury in late 2022 that delayed his start to the 2023 season, while his 2024 was ended early due to a knee injury.

It has already been a horror off-season on the injury front for the Saints.

Dougal Howard and Mattaes Phillipou will miss the start of the season, while star ruck Rowan Marshall is expected to play in round one despite a pelvic injury.

Paddy Dow (knee) will also miss the beginning of the campaign and Liam Henry (knee) is no guarantee to be available for round one.