ST KILDA has sent star forward Max King for scans on his knee after an injury scare at training on Friday, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reports.
The Saints sent King, who has been limited to just 23 games across the past two seasons, for scans following the training incident.
There is concern after the incident, with the Saints expected to have more information later on Friday.
Mason Wood (quad) and Jack Sinclair (hamstring) have also been sent for scans after leaving training early.
"We'll provide further information once we have those results," St Kilda executive general manager of football David Misson said.
"We understand the interest in Max, Mason and Jack, but until we have the scan results, we're working in hypotheticals which is irresponsible.
"The club will provide an update in due course."
King suffered a shoulder injury in late 2022 that delayed his start to the 2023 season, while his 2024 was ended early due to a knee injury.
It has already been a horror off-season on the injury front for the Saints.
Dougal Howard and Mattaes Phillipou will miss the start of the season, while star ruck Rowan Marshall is expected to play in round one despite a pelvic injury.
Paddy Dow (knee) will also miss the beginning of the campaign and Liam Henry (knee) is no guarantee to be available for round one.