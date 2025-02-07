Whether it be controversial player moves or a recent on-field flashpoint, these match-ups are bound to be some of the spiciest this season

L-R: Bailey Smith, Ken Hinkley and Josh Battle. Pictures: Geelong FC/AFL Photos/Hawthorn FC

EACH and every season, some games are guaranteed to have plenty of feeling in them.

Collingwood v Carlton, Hawthorn v Essendon and, of course, the local derbies in WA, SA, NSW and Queensland will always feel like they have plenty on the line, no matter what the ladder says.

But there are also other match-ups that recent history determines will have plenty of extra spice.

Whether it be controversial player moves or a recent on-field flashpoint, some match-ups in 2025 will have more on the line than they would have in previous years.

The treatment of St Kilda’s Jimmy Webster by North Melbourne players early in their round eight clash last year shows that players – and supporters – have long memories.

Take a look at the games this year that could have plenty of extra feeling in them.

Dan Houston meets his old side

Round one, Saturday March 15, MCG, 7.35pm AEDT

It was one of, if not the biggest moves of last year's Trade Period, partly because it came merely weeks after he categorically said he had no intention of leaving Alberton. Fast forward to October's Trade Period and Houston was out the door. But his ex-teammates won't have to wait too long to renew acquaintances, with their first meeting coming at the MCG in round one, which will also be Houston's first game in new colours given he will miss the Opening Round game against Greater Western Sydney due to suspension. Houston will be counting his lucky stars that the encounter will be played in front of the black and white faithful rather than at a hostile Adelaide Oval. That'll have to wait until next season.

Dan Houston in the Collingwood colours for the first time on October 16, 2024 after joining from Port Adelaide. Picture: Collingwood FC

Power, Hawks renew acquaintances in Adelaide

Round five, Sunday April 13, Adelaide Oval, 6.50pm ACST

Bring out the popcorn, this is going to be a good one. If you thought last year's semi-final was a bit spicy, wait for Power v Hawks 2.0 in Gather Round. Jack Ginnivan's cheeky Instagram comment might have started hostilities, but Hawks skipper James Sicily and Power coach Ken Hinkley took them to another level in the moments after their dramatic semi-final clash. Now, the two sides will meet again in a marquee Sunday night timeslot in the final match of Gather Round. You don't want to miss this one.

Old Tigers, new stripes

Rounds five and six, Richmond v Fremantle (Sunday, April 13 at Barossa Park) and Gold Coast (Saturday, April 19 at Marvel Stadium)

Of all the players to depart Richmond over the off-season, Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli present as two of the most interesting ex-Tigers to face their former side in 2025. Renowned for his speed and class, Rioli opted to reunite with former coach Damien Hardwick at Gold Coast, while the prodigiously talented Bolton returned to his home state of Western Australia, signing with Fremantle during the Trade Period. While the Tigers received plenty of quality draft picks in exchange for parting with the pair, the talent of both players is such that it'll no doubt hurt Richmond fans to see Bolton and Rioli in other colours doing damage to the Tigers rather than for them.

Shai Bolton during Fremantle's 2025 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

New Cat faces old Dogs teammates

Round 11, Thursday May 22, GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

It was the most high-profile trade - and worst kept secret - of 2024, so expect new Cat Bailey Smith to receive quite a response from Western Bulldogs fans and players when the Dogs travel to the Cattery in round 11. A polarising figure at the best of times, the man they call 'Bazlenka' is no stranger to attention, and is likely to cop some heat from his former teammates. Despite making it clear he still loves the Dogs and there's no bad blood, the extremely talented former No.7 pick seems to court controversy no matter what he does so expect plenty of fireworks.

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's training session at Deakin University on December 6, 2024 . Picture: AFL Photos

Rivals go toe-to-toe in King's Birthday clash

Round 13, Monday June 9, MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Kozzy Pickett's high bump on Darcy Moore that earned him a three-match ban. Christian Petracca's life-threatening injuries that brought a halt to his season. And who can forget Brayden's Maynard's career-ending hit on Angus Brayshaw. What could possibly be in store when the Magpies and Demons meet in 2025? There's always plenty of spice in the King's Birthday clash, and we expect nothing different this season.

Battle lines are drawn between Hawks and Saints

Round 17, Marvel Stadium, date and time TBC

He said making the call to leave St Kilda for Hawthorn was the toughest thing he's ever had to do in his life, but Josh Battle hasn't faced off against his former side or its supporters yet. After to-ing and fro-ing last year, the former St Kilda defender opted to move to the Hawks on a lucrative six-year deal in last year's free agency period, with the decision ruffling enough feathers at the Saints that the club asked him to not attend their best and fairest function. One of the Saints' best players in 2024, expect Battle to receive quite a reception from the St Kilda faithful in round 17.

Josh Battle at Hawthorn after joining from St Kilda. Hawthorn FC

Houston meets Rankine on his home turf

Round 23, Adelaide Oval, date and time TBC

Dan Houston might be in different colours, but the former Port Adelaide player can expect a hostile reception when he returns to the Adelaide Oval for Collingwood's round 23 match against Adelaide. It may have occurred during round 23 last year, but Houston's season-ending bump on Crow Izak Rankine will be fresh in the minds of Adelaide fans when he enters the imposing cauldron that is an Adelaide home game at the Adelaide Oval. Houston copped a five-game suspension after the brutal bump on Rankine, which left the Crow concussed. It ended up being Houston's last game for the Power, with the 27-year-old moving to the Pies over the off-season.