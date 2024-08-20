Greater Western Sydney's Lachie Ash and Port Adelaide star Dan Houston are up at the Tribunal on Tuesday night

Dan Houston bumps Izak Rankine during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney defender Lachie Ash will miss the final round of the home and away season after his one-match ban for rough conduct was upheld by the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday.

Ash was banned for a dump tackle in the Giants' win over Fremantle on Saturday.

During the second quarter, Ash pinned the arms of Dockers gun Hayden Young and tackled him to the ground, with Young's head making heavy contact with the ground.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Ash denied using excessive force in the tackle but agreed with the AFL's lawyer, Sally Flynn, that he swung Young to the ground.

The Giants' lawyer, Anais d'Arville, argued although Ash had pinned Young's right arm, the Dockers midfielder could have braced his fall with his left arm but chose not to.

Ash will now miss Sunday's crucial battle with the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium. The Giants could finish second if they win and Port Adelaide loses to Fremantle on Sunday.

Port Adelaide star Dan Houston is up next after being referred straight to the Tribunal for his brutal bump on Izak Rankine.

Houston laid out Rankine in the third quarter of the win over Adelaide in the Showdown on Saturday night. Rankine was eventually helped to his feet and driven off the ground on a medical cart, and was ruled out of the game due to concussion.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, sending Houston straight to the Tribunal.

Houston, who is facing a potential season-ending suspension after being charged with rough conduct, has reached out to apologise to Rankine.

A ban of four games or more will likely sideline the All-Australian defender for Port's looming finals campaign.

"He's very remorseful," teammate Ollie Wines told reporters ahead of Tuesday evening's hearing.

"Dan is in no way a dirty player or someone who would do that on purpose.

"And I know he's reached out to Izak and we hope Izak's feeling better and getting through it.

"Obviously Dan will face the Tribunal tonight and what will be, will be."

A lengthy ban not only puts Houston's participation in Port's finals campaign in serious doubt, but means he may not play for the Power again. The 27-year-old, who is contracted until the end of 2027, is considering a move home to Victoria.