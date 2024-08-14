Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Dan Houston, Joe Richards, Jack Graham. Picture: AFL Photos

DOUBT CAST ON DEMONS DEAL

THE UNCERTAINTY facing Melbourne's off-season has thrown Dan Houston's move to the Dees into question, with other Victorian clubs expected to enter the race for the Port Adelaide star.

Houston has eyed a return to Victoria, where he has a strong pull back home, in recent months, with Melbourne his fancied landing spot. Rival clubs expected the move to be all but locked in.

However, the Demons' tumble down the ladder out of the finals race, coupled with list uncertainty on superstar midfielder Christian Petracca, has raised doubts over Houston's preference for the Dees.

It is a significant twist that opens the door for other clubs to enter the conversation for Houston if he continues to pursue a move back to Victoria or could even see him end up remaining at Alberton Oval if no club is willing to offer considerable draft capital to make a trade happen.

Dan Houston in action during the R22 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at the MCG on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power have been targeting Greater Western Sydney's unrestricted free agent pair Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming, even before Houston's Victorian intentions were clear.

They would need strong draft return to part with Houston, who is contracted for four more years and enjoying career-best form over the past two seasons.

Richmond (pick one), North Melbourne (two), St Kilda (five), Melbourne (six), Essendon (nine), Carlton (10), Hawthorn (11) and Geelong (15) are the Victorian clubs currently holding first-round picks, although the Hawks' selection will be the centrepiece of their offer to West Coast for Tom Barrass. – Callum Twomey

TIGERS MAKE BID TO KEEP FLAG STAR

RICHMOND has made a play to retain midfielder Jack Graham, though his future remains in the air amid significant interest from West Coast.

As revealed on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week, the Eagles have tabled a four-year deal to Graham in an effort to lure him across as an unrestricted free agent.

But the Tigers have also extended a contract offer to keep Graham and remain hopeful he will still commit his future at Punt Road.

Jack Graham in action during the R18 match between Richmond and GWS at the MCG on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's understood the Richmond offer is not as long as West Coast's four-year bid, but the Tigers would like to keep Graham ahead of an important off-season for the rebuilding club.

Richmond, which currently holds the No.1 pick in the draft, is bracing to lose Liam Baker to either Fremantle or West Coast while contracted stars including Dan Rioli and Shai Bolton are also mulling interest from rival clubs.

Rioli, who is contracted until 2027, could land at Gold Coast under his former coach Damien Hardwick while Bolton, who has a deal until 2028, is keen to get to Fremantle.

Graham, who met with Port Adelaide while still under contract at Richmond in 2022, is an unrestricted free agent this year following 129 games for the Tigers. He was a member of the club's premiership teams in 2017 and 2020. – Riley Beveridge

CROWS BEST POSITIONED FOR DEE



ADELAIDE is in the box seat to land Melbourne premiership player Alex Neal-Bullen, who has requested a trade back to South Australia.

The Crows are considered the frontrunners for the hard-working half-forward, who is keen to move back home for personal reasons to be closer with family despite having two years to run on his deal.

Adelaide is viewed as the favourite for Neal-Bullen ahead of Port Adelaide, with Neal-Bullen's trade value set to be discussed soon between the Dees after they confirmed his departure on Wednesday.

Alex Neal-Bullen celebrates a goal during the R22 match between Melbourne and Port Adelaide at the MCG on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Crows hold a first-round pick, second-round pick (tied to Melbourne), third-round pick and fourth-round pick this year as well as their full set of 2025 picks.

The 28-year-old Neal-Bullen has been a constant for the Demons since the start of 2021, playing 94 of a possible 95 games in that period, including their 2021 Grand Final win. – Callum Twomey

GIANTS UP OFFER FOR MIDFIELDER

GREATER Western Sydney has upped its offer to keep in-form midfielder James Peatling, but a rush of clubs remain keen on the mid-season success story.

St Kilda, Melbourne and West Coast are among the long list of clubs with interest in the 23-year-old, who now has a two-year offer in front of him to remain at the Giants.

James Peatling in action during the R11 match between GWS and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on May 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Peatling has played 15 games this season in his best year at AFL level and on Saturday was given the full 10 votes judged best on ground by both Adam Kingsley and Chris Fagan in the Giants' come-from-behind win over Brisbane.

He had 20 disposals, nine clearances, six tackles and six inside-50s against the Lions, having bounced back from being the Giants' substitute for three games between round 15-18.

Peatling joined the club at the 2021 mid-season draft intake after being overlooked for two drafts then joining the Giants' VFL program. – Callum Twomey

EXCITING PIE WEIGHS OPTIONS



COLLINGWOOD has tabled a contract offer to lively small forward Joe Richards, who is weighing interest from multiple clubs including Port Adelaide.

Richards made an eye-catching start to his Pies career earlier this season, breaking through for eight senior games before his campaign was curtailed midway through the year by a fractured foot.

The zippy attacker has attracted rival interest from across the competition, primarily from the Power, and is expected to mull his options over the final fortnight of the season.

Richards, a former schoolteacher, became one of the stories of the 2022 draft when he was selected by Collingwood as a 22-year-old following an outstanding campaign with the Wangaratta Magpies in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

He is one of a number of small forwards being considered by rival clubs with Carlton's Matt Owies, Sydney's Jacob Konstanty and West Coast's Liam Ryan among those attracting interest. – Riley Beveridge

CATS KEEN TO LOCK IN MATURE-AGE SENSATION

GEELONG has moved quickly to lock away mature-age recruit Lawson Humphries, offering the West Australian a two-year contract extension.

The Cats are working through a deal that could keep Humphries at Kardinia Park until at least the end of 2027.

Humphries has the option to rollover a third season now, under the new collective bargaining agreement, but could accept Geelong’s offer of two years.

The 21-year-old has played the past seven games for Chris Scott after earning a debut against Essendon in round 16, producing eye-catching moments with his kicking skills on both feet.

Geelong selected Humphries with pick No.63 – the second-last overall selection and the club's sixth pick – in last November's Telstra AFL Draft.

Humphries opted against signing with a manager ahead of the draft but has since signed with Tom Seccull from Hemisphere Management. – Josh Gabelich

TIGERS' NO.1 AUDITIONS CONTINUE



RICHMOND has looked at auditioning more potential No.1 draft picks through its VFL program as the Tigers look set for a bumper draft crop, with the club attempting to get classy midfielder Murphy Reid into the team as well.

The Tigers will have top pick contender Harvey Langford play for their VFL side this weekend, following midfield pair Finn O'Sullivan and Jagga Smith in recent weeks.

No.1 pick contender Finn O'Sullivan kicked two in his Smithy's VFL debut 😮‍💨



Smith and O'Sullivan will return to play for the Oakleigh Chargers this weekend, with Smith's three-game run for Richmond now done. O'Sullivan may play one more game for the Tigers but it is to be determined.

The Tigers requested Sandringham Dragons talent Reid to play for them as well in the VFL, however he will play for the Dragons this week. His VFL affiliate is the Sandringham Zebras, so if Reid was to play at the level it would have been for them.

The Tigers have also had interest in getting Eastern Ranges midfielder Josh Smillie to feature in their VFL side however, like Reid with the Zebras, the Ranges have ties to Box Hill Hawks. Smillie will play out the year with the Ranges.

With the Richmond injury list cutting into the Tigers' VFL squad as well, the club is able to ask for AFL approval to have potential draftees play for them to fill their team line-ups even if their Coates Talent League regions don't match up as affiliates with the Tigers.

Richmond has used the opportunity to trial three of the top contenders for the No.1 choice. – Callum Twomey

EX-ROO ON RADAR



FORMER North Melbourne player Thomas Murphy has caught the eye of scouts as a potential mature-age recruit after an impressive run of form in the VFL.

Murphy was delisted at the end of 2020 by the Kangaroos after three seasons and nine games.

But this year, playing as an powerful inside midfielder for Frankston, Murphy has put himself back on the map after progressing from a half-back role.

The 189cm midfielder, who has averaged 23 disposals and five tackles this season in the VFL, had a standout game recently for the Dolphins with 27 disposals and 2.2 against Casey Demons.

The 26-year-old wasn't on the list of more than 60 players to win invites to test at the state Telstra AFL Draft Combine in Victoria, but has been attracting interest as clubs survey the market for experience. – Callum Twomey