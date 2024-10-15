A three-club mega trade has been completed, with five players joining a new club

John Noble, Rory Atkins, Dan Houston, Jack Lukosius and Joe Richards. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has won the race for Dan Houston, with a mega trade involving three clubs and five players completed on Tuesday afternoon less than 24 hours after it seemingly fell through.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey broke the news on Tuesday afternoon, with the deal still to be ticked off by the AFL.

The complicated deal will see Houston land at the Magpies from Port Adelaide, John Noble move from the Pies to Gold Coast and Suns pair Jack Lukosius and Rory Atkins land at the Power along with Joe Richards from Collingwood.

The Power has also landed Gold Coast's prized No.13 draft pick as part of the deal.

The deal is almost identical to the one that emerged on Monday evening before Port declined the proposal. The updated deal sees the Power get an extra third-round pick, currently No.50, from the Suns.

The mega trade in detail

Port Adelaide

Receives: Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards, Rory Atkins, picks 13, 29, 36 and 50

Gives up: Dan Houston, picks 39 and 58, 2025 first-round pick

Collingwood

Receives: Dan Houston, pick 58

Gives up: John Noble, Joe Richards, 2025 first-round pick, pick 36

Gold Coast

Receives: John Noble, pick 39, 2025 first-round pick from Coll, 2025 first-round pick from PA

Gives up: Jack Lukosius, Rory Atkins, picks 13, 29 and 50

Atkins emerged on Monday as the unlikely circuit breaker in the deal after negotiations between the three clubs stalled last week.

The 29-year-old, who was contracted at the Suns for 2025, played just three senior games in 2024 in Damien Hardwick's first year in charge.

He returns to South Australia having played 101 games for Adelaide between 2015 and 2019.

Lukosius, Richards and Noble have all landed at their preferred clubs, while Houston had wanted a move back to a Victorian club for personal reasons, with North Melbourne and Carlton also showing some interest before the Magpies got the deal done.