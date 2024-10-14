Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Dan Houston, Daniel Rioli and Caleb Daniel. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape every day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

HOUSTON MOVE CLOSER

THE THREE-club trade that would make Dan Houston a Collingwood player was delicately poised on Monday, with the deal hinging on Port Adelaide.

A three-club move that would see the Pies land Houston, Port get Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards and Rory Atkins and the Suns score John Noble and two 2025 first-round picks was navigated on Monday afternoon by the clubs.

It has been very close to agreement, however has hung on Port's call as the Power chase another late-round pick and decide on the overall deal.

The proposed deal would see Port get Lukosius, Richards, Atkins and picks 13, 29 and 36 while giving away Houston, their 2025 first-round selection and picks 39 and 58.

As well as Houston, the Pies would grab pick 58 and be trading away Noble, their 2025 first-round pick and pick 36.

The Suns would secure Noble and first-round picks tied to Port and Collingwood for Lukosius, Atkins and picks 13, 29 and 39.

The deal was getting closer on Monday after talks sped up, with the Magpies deciding on trading more capital for pick 13, which was in essence turned into Houston. They had previously been reluctant to give more than pick 13 and Richards.

Other clubs chasing pick 13 became aware the Suns were set to deal with Collingwood on the selection. – Callum Twomey

PROGRESS ON SUNS' TIGER TARGET

GOLD Coast is getting close to landing priority target Daniel Rioli, with the Suns set to part with picks No.6 and 23 for the Tigers star.

The deal will also include a swap of later selections that will aid the Suns in their matching of Academy prospect Leo Lombard.

The Tigers have wanted more than pick No.6 for their best-and-fairest winner, who is keen to link back up with Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick in Queensland.

He has been offered a five-year deal with the Suns.

Daniel Rioli in action during Richmond's clash with Gold Coast in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond has had more talks on its trio of key deals, with Liam Baker remaining intent on a move to West Coast and Shai Bolton keen to get to Fremantle.

Carlton has continued to push for the Eagles' No.3 pick as the Eagles look at ways to slide back down the order, with out-of-contract small forward Matt Owies also on West Coast's radar.

The Dockers have tabled all three of their first-round picks – No.10, 11 and 18 – for Baker and Bolton if they could persuade Baker to change his preference. – Callum Twomey

ROOS' PLAY FOR DANIEL

NORTH Melbourne's pick No. 25 could pave the way for Caleb Daniel to land at Arden Street by the end of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Kangaroos offered the second-round pick to the Western Bulldogs in exchange for Daniel and pick No. 48 late last week, but that offer was rejected by Sam Power.

Caleb Daniel celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash with GWS in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel hasn't requested a move to North Melbourne and isn’t expected to formally submit a request, but is interested in a fresh start at the Kangaroos.

The 28-year-old has two years to run on the four-year contract extension he signed in 2022, but was squeezed out of Luke Beveridge's side at times in 2024.

Daniel played eight games for Footscray across two four-game stints in the VFL, while also starting as sub seven times at AFL level, as well as being subbed out of one game.

Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae have both officially requested trades out of the Whitten Oval and the Bulldogs are reluctant to let all three depart in the same window, but will consider a compelling offer for the South Australian. Pick No.25 alone would be considered compelling.

Sydney has been eyeing pick No.25 for Luke Parker after the former Swans skipper requested a move to North Melbourne. The Kangaroos have tabled pick No.62.

Luke Parker looks on during Sydney's clash against Adelaide in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne has maintained strong interest in Daniel and could eventually be prepared to part with pick No.25 for the 2020 All-Australian.

The Kangaroos landed Jack Darling from West Coast on the opening day of the Trade Period, sending pick No.67 to the Eagles for the veteran.

North Melbourne has used six top-five picks in the past four AFL Drafts – Colby McKercher, Zane Duursma, Harry Sheezel, George Wardlaw, Jason Horne-Francis and Will Phillips – as well as six other picks inside 30 during that period. – Josh Gabelich

DEES MAKE SHARP BID

MELBOURNE has put forward its No.49 selection in trade talks with Brisbane over contracted winger Harry Sharp, with the Demons now short on trade options following a mega pick swap completed on Monday.

The club gave its future first-round pick, as well as picks No.28, 40, 46, 54 and 65, to move back into the early parts of this year's draft and nab Essendon's No.9 selection to kickstart the Trade Period's final week.

Harry Sharp celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash with Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions had initially indicated that they wanted an earlier pick than No.49 in talks over Sharp, who requested a trade to the Demons on Friday last week despite being contracted through until 2025.

Brisbane is confident its current draft hand – which includes picks No.32, 34, 42, 43, 45, 60 and 66 – will be enough to match bids on Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall and therefore isn't holding out for more later picks.

Sharp requested a trade to Melbourne after managing just 16 games across four seasons at Brisbane, with the Demons searching for greater running power after losing Alex Neal-Bullen to Adelaide earlier in the window. – Riley Beveridge

GIANTS SET NEW PEATLING PRICE

GREATER Western Sydney has asked for a future second-round pick in isolation from Adelaide as part of talks over wantaway midfielder James Peatling.

The Giants had initially been holding out for pick No.46 on top of the Crows' future second-round pick, but that selection was sent to the Demons on Monday morning in a swap deal.

The Crows had also tossed around pick slides as part of the ongoing discussions, with both clubs confident that a resolution will still be reached by Wednesday night's deadline.

The Giants have wanted to deal in future picks as part of the Peatling negotiations, with the Crows adding a second third-round selection in 2025 to their arsenal following the trade with the Demons.

James Peatling celebrates a goal during the semi-final between GWS and Sydney at the SCG on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide fought off fierce competition to secure a commitment from Peatling and will lure the midfielder to West Lakes on a four-year deal.

He will join former Giants teammate Isaac Cumming at the Crows, after he joined via free agency, while the club also traded for Demons forward Alex Neal-Bullen early last week.

GWS had also offered Peatling a four-year deal to stay with the Giants, while he had also drawn significant interest from Melbourne, Collingwood, St Kilda, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs throughout the year. – Riley Beveridge

DRAFT SWAPS TO CONTINUE

THE CRAZY offers put forward to clubs for pick swaps will continue for another few weeks yet, with the pick trading window running until November 8.

Clubs have been throwing big deals for picks during this trade given the strength of the draft and Essendon and Gold Coast's need to move out their early selections because of incoming bids.

Leo Lombard in action at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It has seen Melbourne trade into pick No.9 and the Suns dangle their No.13 pick, while the likes of Greater Western Sydney (picks 15, 16 and 21) and Carlton (No.12 and 14) have also looked at whether to trade up.

The Trade Period closes on Wednesday night, however the ability to trade picks will continue for another three weeks, with clubs able to swap selections up until 5pm on Friday, November 8.

Then the AFL will close pick swapping until it reopens again as soon as the Telstra AFL Draft commences on Wednesday, November 20. Clubs will again hunt early selections while those who need to match bids could make further deals for more draft points. – Callum Twomey

EX-PIE ON BLUES' RADAR

FORMER Collingwood listed forward Liam McMahon is being considered for a rookie spot at Carlton next month or during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

McMahon has established himself as one of the premier forwards in the VFL across the past two seasons to put his name back on the radar of AFL recruiters in recent months.

The 198cm spearhead kicked 45 goals in 2024 to finish second in the Jim 'Frosty' Miller Medal in a season where he won Carlton's VFL best and fairest.

McMahon was also named at centre half-forward in the VFL Team of the Year after averaging 2.8 goals per game from 16 appearances.

Collingwood selected McMahon at pick No.31 in the 2020 Telstra AFL Draft before delisting the Victorian less than two years later without an appearance at AFL level.

The 22-year-old has impressed many at Princes Park with his progress and is set to audition for another shot in the AFL this summer. Carlton is considering a handful of recycled options ahead of the Rookie Draft and SSP, but won't make a move during the delisted free agency window.

Out-of-contract Hawthorn key defender Denver Grainger-Barras is also being considered for a trial across the pre-season.

Denver Grainger-Barras celebrates a goal during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2020 pick No.6 is yet to land another deal with the Hawks and is assessing his options after failing to play a senior game this year.

Grainger-Barras has met with the Blues to discuss an SSP invite in the event he doesn't secure a lifeline elsewhere before then. The West Australian has played 28 games for Hawthorn, most recently in round 23 of 2023. – Josh Gabelich

DEADLINE DAY TWEAK

TRADE deals will again not be able to be processed until later on Wednesday's deadline day as a grandstand finish of the period awaits.

More than 20 deals are expected to land over the final two days of the Trade Period and trading will officially commence from 2pm AEDT on Wednesday at Marvel Stadium.

It means that while clubs can work on trades earlier in the day, they will be held over until later as the AFL gets set for the primetime trade finish.

The AFL has also made a tweak for the clubs delivering the trades, with representatives able to manually lodge deals from 6pm on Wednesday night.

It means for the final 90 minutes clubs will be able to deliver the deals in person to the AFL's room for tick-off purposes. In previous years the ability to manually lodge deals, instead of the electronic system, was only open for the final frantic 30 minutes, which often saw deals officially approved well after the 7.30pm deadline. – Callum Twomey