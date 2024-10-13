Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb speaks to the media during the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has handed its No.46 pick in this year's draft to Melbourne in a deal that has netted the Crows the Dees' 2025 third-round pick.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey broke the news of the pick swap on Monday morning.

With the Crows tight for list spots and expected to take just two picks into this year's draft - 4 and 64 - the Dees have swooped in to boost its own 2024 draft hand.

The pick 46 is now expected to be passed on by the Dees to Essendon as part of the deal that will net Melbourne pick 9 in this year's draft.

The Crows had offered up pick 46 to Greater Western Sydney as part of the deal for James Peatling, but will now look to find another offer that will appease the Giants.

The Crows now hold just two 2024 draft picks, pick 4 and pick 64.

Pick 64 is set to be used to match a bid on father-son prospect Tyler Welsh.

