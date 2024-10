Bailey Smith leaves the field after the Western Bulldogs' clash with West Coast in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Geelong's prepared to take Bailey Smith to the national draft, Damo says

- Will Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel find new homes by Deadline Day?

- Fremantle or West Coast? Liam Baker's future up in the air

- Hawks still back themselves to land Tom Barrass

