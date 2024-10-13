Maddi Newman celebrates a goal for Adelaide against GWS in Week 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has shaken off a shock midweek defeat and surged back into the top four with a 12-goal onslaught in a thumping 64-point victory over Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park.

The Crows' grip on a double chance had been loosened with two defeats in three matches, but the visitors outclassed the Giants from the early exchanges to get their campaign back on track with a 14.8 (92) to 4.4 (28) triumph on Sunday afternoon.

Ebony Marinoff put on yet another midfield masterclass with a career-high 41 disposals while also gathering 12 clearances and 17 tackles to ensure the Crows took control from the stoppages.

Anne Hatchard (21 disposals) and Niamh Kelly (15, two goals) were also prominent through the midfield, although the Crows will be just as pleased to see young guns Madison Newman (17, one goal) and Sarah Goodwin (17) make a huge impact.

Caitlin Gould was a lively presence throughout and booted an equal career-best three majors as much of the game was played in the Crows' forward half, while Danielle Ponter also added three goals.

Midfielder Stevie-Lee Thompson booted the first goal of the game after just 34 seconds as the Crows set up camp in the Giants' defence with 12-2 inside 50s through the opening term.

The Giants sent numbers behind the ball in an attempt to limit the damage but found escaping their defensive half more difficult as the Crows finished with 50-14 inside 50s and nine goalkickers.

The hosts breathed some life into the contest with two goals against the run of play in the second term, but the dam wall broke as the Crows went on a goalscoring spree after the main break.

Bec Beeson was a presence all around the ground as the Giants tried to find a route forward and finished with 22 disposals, while Alyce Parker (19) started strongly before being overpowered by the Crows' deep-running on-ball brigade.

Rising Star winner Zarlie Goldsworthy was again a standout for the Giants and gathered 13 touches and two goals, while Madison Brazendale booted a classy goal before the Crows launched their scoring blitz.

Brodee Mowbray added some respectability to the scoreboard for the Giants with a goal in the last minute of the game before Goldsworthy added her second after the siren, but the gulf in class had already been well and truly exposed.

Crows reap the rewards for smarter forward entries

Adelaide paid the price for wayward kicking for goal when booting 1.8 and falling two points short of Melbourne just four days ago, having edged out St Kilda by four points with 3.8 on the scoreboard last weekend. The Crows again looked shaky near goal as they failed to make the most of their dominance through the opening term, but then straightened up with five goals on the trot to take a comfortable lead into the main break. With much of the game played in their forward half, the Crows made a point of sending the ball deep and setting up better shots as they gradually brushed aside their goalkicking woes.

Brazendale adds touch of class

GWS spent little time in their forward half with only 14 inside 50s for the match, but made the most of their opportunities in the second term to briefly give the Crows a scare. The Giants sparked the contest with a goal against the run of play as Madison Brazendale got on the end of some smart ball movement to calmly boot the hosts' first major of the match. The 21-year-old finished with 14 disposals as well as the early goal to give the Giants hope for the future on one had been a dark day against one of the powerhouses of the competition.

Up next

GWS will continue searching for its first victory since round one when it takes on the high-flying Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on Saturday from 1.05pm AEDT. Adelaide will seek back-to-back wins on the road when it faces Collingwood at Victoria Park on Sunday at 5.05pm AEDT.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.0 2.1 2.2 4.4 (28)

ADELAIDE 1.3 6.3 9.6 14.8 (92)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy 2, Brazendale, Mowbray

Adelaide: Ponter 3, Gould 3, Kelly 2, Thompson, Munyard, Newman, Randall, Martin, Charlton

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Beeson, Parker, Goldsworthy, Brazendale

Adelaide: Marinoff, Gould, Kelly, Hatchard, Ponter, Newman

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Srhoj (knee)

Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 1,061 at Henson Park