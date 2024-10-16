Daniel Rioli is set to reunite with Damien Hardwick after being traded from Richmond to Gold Coast

Daniel Rioli in action during Richmond's clash with Gold Coast in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is set to complete a trade for Richmond defender Daniel Rioli, reuniting the half-back with coach Damien Hardwick.

A deal is about to be ticked off where Rioli will join the Suns in exchange for picks six and 23, while the Suns will get four late picks - 51, 61, 70 and 76 - back from the Tigers.

The move further bolsters the Tigers' draft hand, with Richmond now holding eight of the first 24 picks in this year's draft - 1, 6, 10, 11, 18, 20, 23 and 24 in this year's draft.

The four later picks will help the Suns match a bid on star Academy prospect Leo Lombard on draft night.

Rioli joins Liam Baker, Shai Bolton and Jack Graham in departing the Tigers during this trade and free agency period.

Rioli, who won the Jack Dyer Medal this year, reunites with Hardwick, who coached the Tigers to three premierships between 2017 and 2020.

The 27-year-old's arrival is also a huge boost for the Suns after their search for a half-back.

Gold Coast tried Jack Lukosius and Alex Sexton in defence in 2024, while Sam Flanders starred before getting more time in the midfield.

That area of the ground is set to be further strengthened with the arrival of John Noble, who has requested a trade to the Suns from Collingwood.

