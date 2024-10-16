Collingwood star Sarah Rowe says the interest in an International Rules series is growing

Aileen Gilroy (left) and Aine McDonagh pose for a photo with the Irish flag after a win during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD AFLW player Sarah Rowe wants an International Rules series to return as the influx of Irish talent in the competition reaches an all-time high.

There are almost 40 Irish players in the AFLW strutting their stuff, from Hawthorn duo Aine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy to Cats forward Aishling Moloney and Dees defender Sinead Goldrick.

The most recent International Rules series for the AFL was held in 2017, featuring the likes of Gary Ablett, Joel Selwood and Scott Pendlebury.

And now Rowe wants to see it return, for both the AFL and AFLW competitions.

"I know there has been talk about the International Rules series with the men's and the women's, hopefully that comes to fruition," Rowe said on AFL.com.au's Tagged.

Rowe said the Irish side would utilise different tactics, similar to that used in Gaelic football, to try and get some speed on the game to outclass their Australian opponents.

"I know for a fact if us Irish players played against the Australian players we would play the game differently. We would try play it a lot more uncontested, we'd move the ball, we wouldn't play the mark, we would want to move the ball really quickly like we do in Gaelic football," she said.

"It is our greatest strength and our greatest weakness because sometimes we get caught out, but we would play it in a very different way.

Aishling Moloney in action during the AFLW R7 match between Geelong and Richmond at Swinburne Centre on October 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I wonder will it be Irish players at home in Ireland playing against Australians or will it be the Irish players who are playing in the AFLW against the Australian All-Australian squad?"

The Irish flair in the AFLW competition has never been stronger and if recent history is anything to go by, the Irish presence and talent is only going to get stronger in 2025.

Bring on the return of an International Rules series.

