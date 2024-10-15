GEELONG could be in line for a huge boost, with star midfielder Amy McDonald in the frame to return from a hamstring injury this week.
Hawthorn forward Greta Bodey is a chance to miss week eight's clash against Greater Western Sydney with a toe injury, while key Melbourne pair Blaithin Mackin and Lauren Pearce are tests for Saturday's clash against Richmond.
Orla O'Dwyer is closing in on a return from a shoulder injury, while Giants young gun Kaitlyn Srhoj is done for the season after injuring her PCL against Adelaide.
North Melbourne's Erika O'Shea faces a fitness test, while Port Adelaide's Julia Teakle is set for a stint on the sidelines.
Three Saints have also been ruled out for the season.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Abbie Ballard
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
6-8 weeks
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Orla O'Dwyer
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Dal Pos
|
Calf
|
1 week
|
Yasmin Duursma
|
Wrist
|
2-3 weeks
|
Erone Fitzpatrick
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Maddy Hendrie
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Brooke Vickers
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Charlotte Blair
|
Shin
|
Season
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
3-4 weeks
|
Mikayla Hyde
|
Foot
|
2-3 weeks
|
Selena Karlson
|
Shin
|
Season
|
Annie Lee
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nell Morris-Dalton
|
Back
|
Inactive
|
Aishling Sheridan
|
Personal
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Amber Clarke
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Georgia Gee
|
Adductor
|
Test
|
Kodi Jacques
|
Hamstring
|
5 weeks
|
Brooke Sheridan
|
Calf
|
1 week
|
Sophie Van De Heuvel
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Dana East
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Jae Flynn
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tara Stribley
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Olivia Fuller
|
Work
|
Inactive
|Rachel Kearns
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|Kate Kenny
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Amy McDonald
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Lilly Pearce
|
ACL
|
Season
|Bryde O'Rourke
|
Collarbone
|
2 weeks
|Chloe Scheer
|
Toe
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Alana Gee
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Cara McCrossan
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Sienna McMullen
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Viv Saad
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Claudia Whitfort
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicola Barr
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|
Annise Bradfield
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Back
|
Season
|
Indigo Linde
|
Calf
|
1 week
|
Cambridge McCormick
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|
Aliesha Newman
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Kaitlyn Srhoj
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Daisy Walker
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Greta Bodey
|
Toe
|
TBC
|
Mackenzie Eardley
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Casey Sherriff
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|
Kristy Stratton
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Laura Stone
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Grace Beasley
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Gab Colvin
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Tayla Harris
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Jacinta Hose
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Aimee Mackin
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Blaithin Mackin
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Lauren Pearce
|
Wrist
|
Test
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emma Kearney
|
Hamstring
|
4 weeks
|
Erika O'Shea
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Dunn
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Julia Teakle
|
Knee
|
3-4 weeks
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Katelyn Cox
|
Knee
|
Inactive
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Tamara Luke
|
Shoulder
|
TBC
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Amelia Peck
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Maddie Shevlin
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
8 weeks
|
Nat Exon
|
Ribs
|
1 week
|
Caitlin Matthews
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Rebecca Ott
|
Tibia
|
1-2 weeks
|
Georgia Patrikios
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Beth Pinchin
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nicola Xenos
|
Heel
|
Season
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Laura Gardiner
|
Hand
|
TBC
|
Chloe Molloy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ally Morphett
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Julie O'Sullivan
|
Elbow
|
TBC
|
Alana Woodward
|
Knee
|Season
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
Season
|
Amy Franklin
|
Finger
|
Test
|
Kellie Gibson
|
Chest
|
Test
|
Annabel Johnson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kayley Kavanagh
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sophie McDonald
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Jess Rentsch
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Courtney Rowley
|
ACL
|
Test
|
Matilda Sergeant
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 15, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Lauren Ahrens
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Ellie Blackburn
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Jorja Borg
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Mua Laloifi
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 15, 2024