AFLW injury list, W8. Picture: AFL Media

GEELONG could be in line for a huge boost, with star midfielder Amy McDonald in the frame to return from a hamstring injury this week.

Hawthorn forward Greta Bodey is a chance to miss week eight's clash against Greater Western Sydney with a toe injury, while key Melbourne pair Blaithin Mackin and Lauren Pearce are tests for Saturday's clash against Richmond.

Orla O'Dwyer is closing in on a return from a shoulder injury, while Giants young gun Kaitlyn Srhoj is done for the season after injuring her PCL against Adelaide.

North Melbourne's Erika O'Shea faces a fitness test, while Port Adelaide's Julia Teakle is set for a stint on the sidelines.

Three Saints have also been ruled out for the season.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Abbie Ballard

Knee

Test

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

6-8 weeks
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Orla O'Dwyer

Shoulder

Test
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Dal Pos

Calf

1 week

Yasmin Duursma

Wrist

2-3 weeks

Erone Fitzpatrick

ACL

Inactive

Maddy Hendrie

Foot

Season

Brooke Vickers

Hamstring

Season
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Charlotte Blair

Shin

Season

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

3-4 weeks

Mikayla Hyde

Foot

2-3 weeks

Selena Karlson

Shin

Season

Annie Lee

Knee

Season

Nell Morris-Dalton

Back

Inactive

Aishling Sheridan

Personal

Inactive
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Amber Clarke

Knee

Test

Georgia Gee

Adductor

Test

Kodi Jacques

Hamstring

5 weeks

Brooke Sheridan

Calf

1 week

Sophie Van De Heuvel

Knee

Season
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Bowers

Pregnancy

Inactive

Dana East

Concussion

Test

Jae Flynn

Concussion

Test

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Tara Stribley

Ankle

TBC

Aine Tighe

Knee

Season
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Olivia Fuller

Work

Inactive
Rachel Kearns

Concussion

TBC
Kate Kenny

Ankle

Test
Amy McDonald

Hamstring

Test
Lilly Pearce

ACL

Season
Bryde O'Rourke

Collarbone

2 weeks
Chloe Scheer

Toe

2-3 weeks
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Alana Gee

ACL

Season

Cara McCrossan

Concussion

1 week

Sienna McMullen

ACL

Inactive

Viv Saad

Achilles

Season

Claudia Whitfort

Concussion

Test
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicola Barr

Hamstring

Season

Annise Bradfield

Knee

Test

Chloe Dalton

Back

Season

Indigo Linde

Calf

1 week

Cambridge McCormick

Ankle

1-2 weeks

Aliesha Newman

Knee

Test

Kaitlyn Srhoj

Knee

Season

Daisy Walker

ACL

Season
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Greta Bodey

Toe

TBC

Mackenzie Eardley

Concussion

1 week

Casey Sherriff

Ankle

1-2 weeks

Kristy Stratton

Ankle

TBC

Laura Stone

Ankle

TBC
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Grace Beasley

ACL

Season

Gab Colvin

Concussion

1 week

Tayla Harris

Shoulder

Season

Jacinta Hose

ACL

Inactive

Aimee Mackin

ACL

Inactive

Blaithin Mackin

Calf

Test

Lauren Pearce

Wrist

Test
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emma Kearney

Hamstring

4 weeks

Erika O'Shea

Ankle

Test

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Hannah Dunn

Pregnancy

Inactive

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Inactive

Julia Teakle

Knee

3-4 weeks

Lauren Young

ACL

Inactive
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Katelyn Cox

Knee

Inactive

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Inactive

Tamara Luke

Shoulder

TBC

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Inactive

Amelia Peck

Knee

Season

Maddie Shevlin

Ankle

Test
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Steph Chiocci

ACL

8 weeks

Nat Exon

Ribs

1 week

Caitlin Matthews

Knee

Season

Rebecca Ott

Tibia

1-2 weeks

Georgia Patrikios

Foot

Season

Beth Pinchin

Knee

Season

Nicola Xenos

Heel

Season
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Laura Gardiner

Hand

TBC

Chloe Molloy

ACL

Season

Ally Morphett

Foot

Season

Julie O'Sullivan

Elbow

TBC

Alana Woodward

Knee

 Season
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emily Elkington

Concussion

Season

Amy Franklin

Finger

Test

Kellie Gibson

Chest

Test

Annabel Johnson

ACL

Season

Kayley Kavanagh

ACL

Season

Sophie McDonald

Concussion

TBC

Jess Rentsch

Ankle

Test

Courtney Rowley

ACL

Test

Matilda Sergeant

Knee

Season
Updated: October 15, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Lauren Ahrens

Foot

Season

Ellie Blackburn

Foot

Season

Jorja Borg

ACL

Season

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Mua Laloifi

ACL

Season
Updated: October 15, 2024