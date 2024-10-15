Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week seven

AFLW injury list, W8. Picture: AFL Media

GEELONG could be in line for a huge boost, with star midfielder Amy McDonald in the frame to return from a hamstring injury this week.

Hawthorn forward Greta Bodey is a chance to miss week eight's clash against Greater Western Sydney with a toe injury, while key Melbourne pair Blaithin Mackin and Lauren Pearce are tests for Saturday's clash against Richmond.

Orla O'Dwyer is closing in on a return from a shoulder injury, while Giants young gun Kaitlyn Srhoj is done for the season after injuring her PCL against Adelaide.

North Melbourne's Erika O'Shea faces a fitness test, while Port Adelaide's Julia Teakle is set for a stint on the sidelines.

Three Saints have also been ruled out for the season.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Abbie Ballard Knee Test Eloise Jones Achilles Season Brooke Smith Collarbone 6-8 weeks Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Orla O'Dwyer Shoulder Test Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Dal Pos Calf 1 week Yasmin Duursma Wrist 2-3 weeks Erone Fitzpatrick ACL Inactive Maddy Hendrie Foot Season Brooke Vickers Hamstring Season Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlotte Blair Shin Season Kalinda Howarth ACL 3-4 weeks Mikayla Hyde Foot 2-3 weeks Selena Karlson Shin Season Annie Lee Knee Season Nell Morris-Dalton Back Inactive Aishling Sheridan Personal Inactive Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Amber Clarke Knee Test Georgia Gee Adductor Test Kodi Jacques Hamstring 5 weeks Brooke Sheridan Calf 1 week Sophie Van De Heuvel Knee Season Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Pregnancy Inactive Dana East Concussion Test Jae Flynn Concussion Test Ange Stannett ACL Season Tara Stribley Ankle TBC Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Olivia Fuller Work Inactive Rachel Kearns Concussion TBC Kate Kenny Ankle Test Amy McDonald Hamstring Test Lilly Pearce ACL Season Bryde O'Rourke Collarbone 2 weeks Chloe Scheer Toe 2-3 weeks Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alana Gee ACL Season Cara McCrossan Concussion 1 week Sienna McMullen ACL Inactive Viv Saad Achilles Season Claudia Whitfort Concussion Test Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Hamstring Season Annise Bradfield Knee Test Chloe Dalton Back Season Indigo Linde Calf 1 week Cambridge McCormick Ankle 1-2 weeks Aliesha Newman Knee Test Kaitlyn Srhoj Knee Season Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Greta Bodey Toe TBC Mackenzie Eardley Concussion 1 week Casey Sherriff Ankle 1-2 weeks Kristy Stratton Ankle TBC Laura Stone Ankle TBC Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL Season Gab Colvin Concussion 1 week Tayla Harris Shoulder Season Jacinta Hose ACL Inactive Aimee Mackin ACL Inactive Blaithin Mackin Calf Test Lauren Pearce Wrist Test Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emma Kearney Hamstring 4 weeks Erika O'Shea Ankle Test Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Hannah Dunn Pregnancy Inactive Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Indy Tahau ACL Inactive Julia Teakle Knee 3-4 weeks Lauren Young ACL Inactive Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Katelyn Cox Knee Inactive Shelby Knoll ACL Inactive Tamara Luke Shoulder TBC Montana McKinnon ACL Inactive Amelia Peck Knee Season Maddie Shevlin Ankle Test Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steph Chiocci ACL 8 weeks Nat Exon Ribs 1 week Caitlin Matthews Knee Season Rebecca Ott Tibia 1-2 weeks Georgia Patrikios Foot Season Beth Pinchin Knee Season Nicola Xenos Heel Season Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Laura Gardiner Hand TBC Chloe Molloy ACL Season Ally Morphett Foot Season Julie O'Sullivan Elbow TBC Alana Woodward Knee Season Updated: October 15, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Elkington Concussion Season Amy Franklin Finger Test Kellie Gibson Chest Test Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Sophie McDonald Concussion TBC Jess Rentsch Ankle Test Courtney Rowley ACL Test Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Updated: October 15, 2024