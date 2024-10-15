Sarah Black takes a look at the players who could claim a Rising Star nomination late in the season

Tunisha Kikoak, Mikayla Williamson and Evie Long. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH three weeks remaining of the NAB AFLW home and away season, who's still in the running for a Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination?

Three Port Adelaide players have already been recognised for their strong form this year – will St Kilda's father-daughter signing Charlotte Simpson join them?

Or will Mikayla Williamson continue to ride the wave with her happy team at Hawthorn?

What about the rising West Coast?

Read on to see who's in the mix.

Charlotte Simpson (St Kilda)

The midfielder-forward has played seven of eight games this year, only missing one through illness. Hard as nails with a strong attack on the footy, she's averaging 11.3 disposals, 6.4 tackles and 3.0 clearances this year. While drafted a little later than her peers, she's still eligible for the award as she won't turn 21 till next year.

Charlotte Simpson kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Tunisha Kikoak (Fremantle)

The injury replacement player has taken full advantage of her late call-up to the AFLW, coming into her own as a key forward in Aine Tighe's absence in the past few weeks. A strong key forward-ruck, Kikoak has kicked five goals from her six matches, missing two games with a shoulder complaint.

Learn More 00:34

Mikayla Williamson (Hawthorn)

The best-placed of Hawthorn's young crop to earn a nomination given both the number of games she's played and Laura Stone's ankle injury. Williamson has grown into her role on the wing over her eight matches, averaging 10.9 disposals and 3.8 tackles, kicking two goals.

Learn More 00:55

Evie Long (Brisbane)

A powerful runner, Long broke into the side in Brisbane's first game of week four, playing five games so far this year. Playing on the wing and in attack, she recorded a career-high 13 touches last weekend against Gold Coast, and is averaging 9.2 disposals and 4.0 tackles this year.

Evie Long in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Holly Cooper (Sydney)

Has provided a spark to the Swans in the absence of Chloe Molloy, playing a high half-forward role. Cooper has played every game since her debut in week three, averaging 7.0 disposals and 4.2 tackles (including nine against North Melbourne last weekend).

Learn More 00:42

Alyssia Pisano (Melbourne)

A first-round draft pick last year, Pisano missed selection in week one but has played every game since. The classy small forward has come into her own as the season has progressed and Melbourne has regained some first-choice players from injury. A tough position to win a nomination from, Pisano has kicked two goals, averaging 5.4 disposals and 2.0 tackles.

Alyssia Pisano celebrates a win during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (Western Bulldogs)

While the No.1 pick has played five of eight games, she's more than capable of hitting the scoreboard in a big way and earning a nomination for a strong individual game, rather than a body-of-work option. Weston-Turner has kicked three goals this year, averaging 5.8 touches.

Learn More 00:45

Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)

Has quickly become a fan favourite due to her speed and manic pressure, Grigg can never be discounted when the ball is up for grabs. Playing as a small forward in a struggling team is a tough gig, but has played all eight games, averaging 6.0 disposals and 4.6 tackles, kicking one goal.

Learn More 00:56

Lila Keck (Carlton)

The excitable small forward has been in and out of Carlton's side in a tough season for the team, and will probably need a goal-heavy game in order to earn a nomination this year. Keck has averaged 9.2 disposals and 2.4 tackles from her five matches this year, including a high of 16 against Brisbane.

Lila Keck kicks a goal during Carlton's clash against Fremantle in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jess Rentsch (West Coast)

Hasn't found a heap of the footy playing behind the ball, but generally uses it very well when it comes her way, averaging 6.4 touches from her eight matches. There are a few West Coast players who could bob up and score a nomination, including ruck Lauren Wakfer (played fewer than 11 games prior to this year) and key tall Georgie Cleaver.

Jess Rentsch runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The 2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominations

Week one – Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two – Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Week three – Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Week four – Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

Week five – Molly Brooksby (Port Adelaide)

Week six – Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

Week seven – Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)