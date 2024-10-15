Niamh McLaughlin in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast defender Niamh McLaughlin will miss the Suns' clash against Sydney on Saturday after her one-match ban for rough conduct was upheld at the Tribunal.

After Brisbane's Sophie Conway pounced on a loose ball early in the second term of Saturday's QClash at Springfield, McLaughlin drove her to the ground, leaving the Lions player dazed.

Conway was paid a free and kicked a goal from an acute angle, as Brisbane held off Gold Coast's impressive challenge to win by 16 points and maintain their perfect women's record against the Suns.

Niamh McLaughlin has received a one-match suspension for this incident involving Sophie Conway.



Full Match Review details: https://t.co/HtlG92DLl3 pic.twitter.com/D7ekr3pOt3 — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) October 14, 2024

McLaughlin's rough conduct charge was graded as careless, medium impact and high contact, attracting the one-match ban.

The Suns challenged the ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday night but were unsuccessful, meaning they will be without McLaughlin this week.