Bailey Smith requests to be traded in his exit meeting with the Western Bulldogs on Monday

Bailey Smith in action during the R22 match between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DAYS after the Western Bullldogs' season ended, injured midfielder Bailey Smith has officially told the club he wants to be traded.

Smith, who starred during the Dogs' run to the 2021 grand final, was forced to sit out this entire season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in December.

The 23-year-old's future has been a talking point all season, with it becoming clearer the longer the season went on that he wanted out of the Whitten Oval.

As the Bulldogs began exit meetings on Monday following Friday night's elimination final defeat to Hawthorn, the club confirmed via a three-line statement that Smith had asked to be traded.

The Bulldogs said Smith had not nominated his club of preference.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Geelong and Hawthorn during the year, with AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reporting the Cats are Smith's expected landing spot.

Geelong's first-round pick will be at the earliest No.15 - and that's before bids on Ashcroft, Lombard & potentially a Battle compensation pick push it back. If Cats win the flag, it could be pick 21. What gets the Bailey Smith deal done? Smith not nominated a club but Cats loom. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) September 9, 2024

"Given Bailey’s immense talent, age and proven ability to influence games, the club will work diligently to ensure it is fairly compensated throughout the process," the Bulldogs said.

Smith has played 103 AFL games since being drafted by the Bulldogs in 2018.

On Sunday, Smith posted a video to his 329,000 Instagram followers of him training at the Bulldogs' headquarters.