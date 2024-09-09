Harris Andrews says he has "bigger fish to fry" after missing out on All-Australian selection

Harris Andrews waves to fans after Brisbane's win over Carlton in the 2024 elimination final at the Gabba. Picture: AFL Photos

ALTHOUGH more concerned in "chasing premierships" than individual accolades, Harris Andrews concedes being overlooked for All-Australian selection is driving him.

The Lions' co-captain was named in the initial 44-man squad, but was a notable absentee when the final 22 was named ahead of the pre-finals bye.

Carlton's Jacob Weitering and West Coast's Jeremy McGovern were named as the two key defenders, with Fremantle's Luke Ryan selected as the hybrid third tall.

Andrews led the League in intercept marks at the end of the home and away season, was beaten in just 15 per cent of his one-on-ones to rank in the top five, and anchored a Lions defensive unit that conceded the second fewest points in the League.

Speaking on Monday morning ahead of Brisbane's semi-final against Greater Western Sydney, Andrews was asked if the omission motivated him to prove the selectors wrong.

"Obviously, a little bit," he said.

"It'd be nice to be in those teams. It's probably one of those things that you reflect upon later on in your life, maybe when your career finishes up and you try to earn a quick buck at a couple of sportsman's lunches, but I'm not really too concerned about it.

"There's certainly bigger fish to fry, and bigger motivations at play."

After earning jackets in 2019 and 2020, it was the second straight season Andrews was overlooked when seemingly right in the frame to be anointed one of the competition's best defenders.

Last year he was also selected in the extended squad and went on to win Brisbane's best and fairest in a season they finished runner-up.

"It's not my judgment really," he said.

"I think I’ve had a great season.

"At the end of the day, we're not here for the individual accolades, we're here for team success.

"After 10 years of playing footy, all I'm chasing is a premiership, so I'm really excited for potentially what the next month holds."

That starts with the Giants at Engie Stadium on Saturday night, where Andrews will oppose either Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan or young forward Aaron Cadman.

Andrews' key defensive sidekick Jack Payne (knee) was injured in Saturday night's win over Carlton, but is a chance to play this weekend after scans cleared him of any serious damage.