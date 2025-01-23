Connor Budarick in action during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CONNOR Budarick has sent a message to Gold Coast's match committee he intends being part of its best team in 2025 with an impressive showing at Thursday's training session at Carrara.

Budarick starred at half-back as the Suns completed a lengthy session of match simulation and team drills.

The 23-year-old Queenslander was involved in everything, using the ball well off both feet, taking a mark going back with the flight of the ball and executing a rundown tackle on Malcolm Rosas jnr.

It's a timely reminder to coach Damien Hardwick following an off-season when the Suns stocked their half-back line with the recruitment of Dan Rioli from Richmond and John Noble from Collingwood.

Rioli continued his recovery following surgery on his medial collateral ligament by running on an adjacent field to his teammates.

The 27-year-old triple premiership player joined in late in the main session and showed off his explosive speed in some unopposed drills.

Daniel Rioli at Gold Coast Suns training on November 25, 2024. Picture: Gold Coast Suns FC

The Suns are hopeful Rioli will be available by their practice match and confident he will line up for Opening Round.

Budarick has had a disjointed run since graduating from Gold Coast's Academy to be drafted late in 2019.

He has suffered two ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments and played eight of his 36 career games last season, struggling to nail down his spot in the back half.

He now looks at ease and totally confident with his body, repeatedly exploding away from teammates in the two-and-a-half hour session under murky skies that occasionally threw down some rain.

Connor Budarick in action at Gold Coast training on November 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Lachie Weller played primarily as a wingman, with Wil Powell and Bodhi Uwland locked into medium-sized roles in a crowded defensive unit.

Gold Coast will go on a three-day pre-season training camp in Byron Bay starting next Monday.