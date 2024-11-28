Daniel Rioli sidelined for at least a month with a knee injury

Daniel Rioli at Gold Coast Suns training on November 25, 2024. Picture: Gold Coast Suns FC

GOLD Coast forward Daniel Rioli faces an interrupted pre-season after suffering a knee injury that could still require surgery.

Rioli injured his left knee on Wednesday, with scans revealing he had suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament, or MCL.

A decision will be made in the next week whether the 27-year-old will undergo surgery, but he won't be running until after Christmas.

The club remains confident Rioli will be available for pre-season matches in the lead-up to Gold Coast's Opening Round clash against Essendon on Saturday, March 8 at People First Stadium.

Rioli joined the Suns on a five-year deal during the 2024 Continental Tyres Trade Period after winning Richmond's club champion award for his outstanding season despite the Tigers finishing last on the ladder.

Rioli has reunited with his long-time coach Damien Hardwick at the Suns, with the two having shared in Richmond's triple-premierships success from 2017-20.

He is expected to add more run to Gold Coast's back half along with former Magpie John Noble.

The cloud over Rioli's fitness during summer will open a window of opportunity for VFL triallist Ben Jepson, who is training at the club in an audition for a place on the list via the pre-season supplemental selection period.