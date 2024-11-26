Running half-back to audition for AFL list berth after breakout season with Southport

Ben Jepson in action during the VFL Grand Final between Southport and Werribee. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has invited Southport half-back Ben Jepson to train with Damien Hardwick’s squad during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The 23-year-old will join delisted Sun Hewago Oea and start training in Carrara on Wednesday morning.

Jepson was on the radar of multiple clubs ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft, including Brisbane, after being lured north following a breakout VFL campaign in 2023.

The Oakleigh Chargers product won Coburg’s best and fairest last year, but has risen to another level with the Sharks, earning VFL team of the year honours at half-back.

Jepson played in the state game against the SANFL in April before finishing runner-up in Southport’s best and fairest behind former Port Adelaide midfielder Boyd Woodcock, who trained with Gold Coast during last year’s SSP.

Ben Jepson in action during the AAMI State Game between the VFL and SANFL in April, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After moving from a struggling Coburg outfit, Jepson thrived behind the ball at Southport, averaging 24.7 disposals at 82.9 per cent efficiency across 22 appearances in his first season in the sunshine state.

Southport has plenty of links to the Suns. The Sharks were coached by Steve Daniel this year, who spent two seasons coaching Gold Coast’s NEAFL side. Port Adelaide great Matthew Primus will take the reins next year after being an assistant at Southport, following a stint as an assistant at the Suns.

Of the 24 players picked in the 2024 VFL team of the year, two have been drafted – Riley Bice to Sydney last week and Saad El-Hawli to Essendon mid-year – while Liam McMahon (Carlton), Dom Brew (Western Bulldogs) and Jack Watkins (Port Adelaide) have all been invited to audition during the SSP.