IT IS unlikely he will mind too much, but Gold Coast defender Sam Collins is moving towards the top of an unwanted list.

Collins is a two-time club champion and one of the best defenders in the competition. He is also the owner of the longest active goal drought in the AFL, having never found the big sticks in his 127 games at the top level.

Collins is one of three gun defenders currently on a run of more than 100 games without a goal. Fremantle's Luke Ryan (streak of 123 games) kicked the most recent of his three career goals at the start of 2019, while the last time Liam Jones kicked a major was way back in 2016, 118 games ago, in his second season at Carlton.

A handful of others are closing in on a century of games without a goal; Greater Western Sydney pair Connor Idun (who has never kicked a major) and Sam Taylor are on streaks of 93 games, while Port Adelaide's Aliir Aliir has never kicked a goal for the Power, with his last major coming in his final match for Sydney in 2020, 92 games ago.

Sydney's Tom McCartin has gone 89 games without a goal at AFL level, although that could change this year, with the Swans having trialled him as a forward during the pre-season. The longest drought at the Swans belongs to Joel Hamling, who has never kicked a goal in his 91 AFL games but was played as a forward in the VFL last season.

Tom Barrass's active streak of 50 games without a goal is relatively low, but the Hawthorn recruit is no stranger to a long drought. The star defender arrived at the Hawks with just one goal from 150 games at West Coast, which came via a 50m penalty in his 100th game back in 2022.

Heading into a new season, Collins sits equal 15th in VFL/AFL history of most games without kicking a goal, with Collingwood's Ted Potter (182 games) the all-time record holder.

And the 30-year-old has time on his side before he gets close to the record for the most games before kicking a goal. That belongs to former Fitzroy and Sydney full-back Rod Carter, who kicked his solitary career goal against Melbourne in 1986 – his 215th game.

Based on Steven May's reaction when he kicked a rare goal against St Kilda last year, ending a drought of 80 goalless games, the celebration when - if - Collins kicks a major in 2025 will be worth watching for.

See below for the longest active goal droughts at your club and the players yet to kick a goal at AFL level (not including those yet to debut).

Jordon Butts

Drought: 75 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Jordon Butts, 75 games; Max Michalanney, 45 games; Mark Keane, 31 games; Josh Worrell, 30 games; Hugh Bond, seven games

Noah Answerth

Drought: 58 games

Last goal: v Haw in R19, 2019

Yet to kick a goal: Darragh Joyce, 24 games; Shadeau Brain, nine games; Henry Smith, four games

Jacob Weitering

Drought: 59 games

Last goal: v NM in R7, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Cooper Lord, two games

Darcy Moore

Drought: 66 games

Last goal: v BL in R5, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Charlie Dean, eight games; Jakob Ryan, one game; Tew Jiath, one game

Ben McKay

Drought: 49 games

Last goal: v Ade in R15, 2022 (for NM)

Yet to kick a goal: Zach Reid, nine games

Luke Ryan

Drought: 123 games

Last goal: v NM in R1, 2019

Yet to kick a goal: Josh Draper, 20 games; Karl Worner, eight games; Liam Reidy, two games; Hugh Davies, two games; Cooper Simpson, two games

Jed Bews

Drought: 40 games

Last goal: v BL in R4, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Oisin Mullin, 18 games; Ted Clohesy, three games; Connor O’Sullivan, one game

Sam Collins

Drought: 127 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Sam Collins, 127 games; Bodhi Uwland, 24 games

Connor Idun

Drought: 93 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Sam Taylor

Drought: 93 games

Last goal: v Melb in R10, 2019

Yet to kick a goal: Connor Idun, 93 games; Leek Aleer, 12 games; Joe Fonti, five games

Tom Barrass

Drought: 50 games

Last goal: v GC in R1, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: James Blanck, 24 games; Seamus Mitchell, 24 games; Bailey Macdonald, two games

Jake Bowey

Drought: 22 games

Last goal: v BL in R18, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Blake Howes, 16 games; Andy Moniz-Wakefield, six games; Kynan Brown, two games

Luke McDonald

Drought: 32 games

Last goal: v Ess in R12, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Jackson Archer, 23 games; Miller Bergman, 16 games; Colby McKercher, 16 games; Josh Goater, 12 games; Wil Dawson, three games; Riley Hardeman, three games

Aliir Aliir

Drought: 92 games

Last goal: v Geel in R18, 2020 (for Syd)

Yet to kick a goal: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, 77 games; Dylan Williams, 27 games; Will Lorenz, two games

Nick Vlastuin

Drought: 29 games

Last goal: v Syd in R17, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Tylar Young, 28 games; Kane McAuliffe, nine games; James Trezise, eight games; Jacob Blight, three games

Dougal Howard

Drought: 83 games

Last goal: v Ade in R7, 2020

Yet to kick a goal: Arie Schoenmaker, four games; Lance Collard, three games; Angus McLennan, two games

Joel Hamling

Drought: 91 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Joel Hamling, 91 games; Caleb Mitchell, two games; Jack Buller, one game

Brady Hough

Drought: 53 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Brady Hough, 53 games; Harry Edwards, 39 games; Rhett Bazzo, 21 games; Callum Jamieson, 17 games; Harvey Johnston, six games; Clay Hall, three games; Harry Barnett, two games; Loch Rawlinson, one game

Liam Jones

Drought: 118 games

Last goal: v Melb in R22, 2016 (for Carl)

Yet to kick a goal: Ryley Sanders, 14 games; Luke Cleary, seven games