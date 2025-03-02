Sam Davidson, Sid Draper and Elijah Tsatas. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHETHER it be a young gun, a late bloomer, a recruit, or an in-form veteran who still has the magic, there was plenty to take out of the practice matches.

Our team of experts watched every game closely and here are the names from each club who caught the eye.

SID DRAPER

Whether he gets selected for round one or has to wait until later in the season to debut, the Crows already know they have a jet in Draper. In one half of action against Brisbane's vaunted midfield, the No.4 draft pick was a difference maker, racking up 14 disposals that included four centre clearances (and five clearances all up). His speed and creativity by hand helped add another dynamic to a Crows midfield unit that is broadening by the week. - Michael Whiting

Sid Draper during Adelaide photo day on February 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JASPA FLETCHER

Already a premiership player at the age of 21, Fletcher has returned stronger, more nimble and more creative in 2025. Playing on the wing doesn't always translate to big statistics, but against Adelaide, Fletcher continued an outstanding pre-season with 16 disposals that included a goal, seven score involvements and six intercepts. He looks ready to make a jump this season. - Michael Whiting

Jaspa Fletcher in action during the match simulation between Brisbane and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRODIE KEMP

Despite being stationed in the Blues' backline since he arrived at the club, former first-round pick Brodie Kemp put his hand up as a legitimate marking target up forward for Carlton in its hitout against GWS. As injuries hit the Blues hard late last season, Kemp was thrown into the forward line and finished with six goals in three games. Coach Michael Voss had clearly seen enough, and the 23-year-old has made a permanent move to attack over the summer. Kemp looked at home up forward against the Giants, hauling in five marks inside 50 and kicking a game-high three goals, his third following an acrobatic mark over Jack Buckley in the final minutes. - Alison O'Connor

TIM MEMBREY

In among the chaos of Collingwood's hectic Trade Period, a delisted free agency move for veteran forward Membrey went largely unnoticed. But it won't for long. The veteran goalkicker looks sharp in his new colours, finishing with four goals and seven score involvements against Richmond on Wednesday night. Providing the perfect foil for partners like Brody Mihocek and Dan McStay, the 30-year-old could be set for a big year. - Riley Beveridge

ELIJAH TSATAS

Isaac Kako and Nate Caddy stole the limelight at GMHBA Stadium on Tuesday night, but it was another former first-round pick - Tsatas – who made the biggest statement. The 2022 pick No.5 was stuck in the VFL for most of last year, despite amassing big numbers, and hasn't played for Brad Scott since round 13 last year. But after 31 disposals, 13 contested possessions and 10 clearances – eight centre clearances – Tsatas has demanded a spot for the Opening Round trip to face Gold Coast. Essendon's midfield couldn't have been more impressive in the AAMI Community Series, with Tsatas slotting in brilliantly ahead of his third season. - Josh Gabelich

Elijah Tsatas in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on February 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NATHAN O'DRISCOLL

The Dockers dasher all but cemented a round one spot with his excellent performance against Melbourne, rotating between wing and midfield roles and playing with great energy. Bigger and stronger, O'Driscoll is a centre bounce option now but he is in his element when streaming forward and using his long left-foot kick. Kicked two goals and finished with seven score involvements from his 17 touches. - Nathan Schmook

Nathan O'Driscoll takes a mark during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series match against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

SHANNON NEALE

Geelong has had a full summer to prepare for life without Tom Hawkins. Neale looks ready to step up in the absence of the five-time All-Australian, who is now in the commentary box. Neale kicked 23 goals from 15 appearances in 2024, including eight multiple-goal games. But after another pre-season in the bank, the 22-year-old has improved over the summer. On Tuesday night at GMHBA Stadium, Neale made his presence felt with his attack on the back, finishing with two goals from six marks to combine with Jeremy Cameron inside 50. - Josh Gabelich

Shannon Neale celebrates kicking a goal during the AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on February 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LACHIE WELLER

He finished the game against Sydney early with "hamstring tightness" (which the Suns say was precautionary), but seeing three quarters of action from Weller should be enough to get the club and its fans excited. Mixing inside midfield minutes with time on the wing, Weller showed off his explosive pace and excellent kicking that can add a different dimension to a hard-working midfield unit. - Michael Whiting

Lachie Weller in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES LEAKE

He was by no means best on ground, but the Giants would have liked what they saw from untried utility Leake. The 2023 No.17 pick, who stands at 188cm, can be deployed across all three lines but was used primarily across half-back and in the middle against Carlton, attending more centre bounces than any other Giant. Leake finished with 18 disposals, six clearances, four tackles and four marks, including two strongly contested grabs in the slippery conditions. The 19-year-old's performance will certainly put him in the conversation for an Opening Round debut after he was unable to breakthrough in an injury-interrupted first year. - Alison O'Connor

James Leake handballs ahead of Jack Silvagni during the AAMI Community Series match between GWS and Carlton at Manuka Oval on February 28, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

HARRY MORRISON

Having been stuck on the fringes over his eight-season career, Morrison looks in good shape to cement a place in Sam Mitchell's best line-up. A hard runner and smart user of the ball, he was one of Hawthorn's best players against the Bulldogs with 27 disposals, five tackles and three inside 50s. At 26 and with 103 games under his belt, Morrison could be set for a big year as the Hawks chase more finals action. - Brandon Cohen

Harry Morrison handballs during Hawthorn's AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AIDAN JOHNSON

The Demons are in need of a competitive tall forward and may have found one in their latest mature-age VFL recruit. Johnson was into the action after Jacob van Rooyen's early back injury, constantly presenting and showing he is up to AFL standard in marking contests. Finished with 1.2 and is a round one chance. - Nathan Schmook

Aidan Johnson (centre) celebrates a goal with teammates during Melbourne's AAMI Community Series match against Fremantle on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ROBERT HANSEN JNR

The small forward looked a much-improved player on Saturday and was highly effective when kicking the ball inside 50 against the Eagles. The Kangaroos moved the ball patiently, making Hansen jnr's ability to pick out targets in traffic valuable, finishing with three score assists from his 11 disposals. Round one now looks a real possibility for the 20-year-old, who has played eight games in two seasons. - Nathan Schmook

Robert Hansen jnr marks the ball during the AAMI Community Series match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Hands Oval on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

JEREMY FINLAYSON



With Esava Ratugolea (knee) and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (back) dealing with pre-season injuries, the Power needed a tall to step up, and Finlayson has done just that. The 29-year-old's performance in defence against St Kilda on Saturday should have sealed his spot in the Power's starting backline. Finlayson had 29 disposals, 13 marks, seven intercept possessions and 403 metres gained. Most impressively, Finlayson's kicking caught the eye as he also finished with seven score involvements in a commanding performance. – Dejan Kalinic

LUKE TRAINOR

The standout youngster in a baby-faced Richmond outfit was Trainor. Playing in just the second half against Collingwood on Wednesday night, the club's No.21 pick looked accomplished and ready for the level. The 194cm defender finished with 12 disposals, four marks and four intercept possessions in just 40 per cent game time. He also showed some dash and his ability to rebound from half-back as well. - Riley Beveridge

Luke Trainor in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Richmond and Collingwood at Ikon Park on February 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HUGH BOXSHALL



In a disappointing performance by the Saints, Boxshall continued what has been an impressive pre-season. The No.45 pick in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Boxshall got some opportunities in the middle and also went forward, kicking two goals. The teenager finished with 15 disposals, eight contested possessions and a team-high five inside 50s and the two majors in just 62 per cent time on ground. – Dejan Kalinic

Hugh Boxshall celebrates a goal during the AAMI Community Series match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at RSEA Park on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

TOM McCARTIN

Whether it's a long-term move or just something the Swans are experimenting with, thrusting McCartin forward might be the first great move of Dean Cox's coaching career. The club's long-term full-back looked a natural in the front half of the ground against the Suns, having the better of his match-up with rugged Sam Collins to kick four goals. McCartin worked hard to get up to the wing and provide an outlet for his teammates, then equally hard back to goal. A part of the ground that has often been questioned suddenly has a new option. - Michael Whiting

TYRELL DEWAR

Dewar was kept on ice for almost three quarters against North Melbourne on Saturday, but he was hard to miss once finally injected into the game as a hard-running and creative wingman who knows how to use his speed and back himself. The former small forward has enjoyed a change of role under new coach Andrew McQualter and been a standout this summer, playing a role in the Eagles' late surge with six final-quarter disposals and three inside 50s. - Nathan Schmook

Tyrell Dewar flies for a mark during the match simulation between West Coast and Richmond at Mineral Resources Park on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM DAVIDSON

The Dogs have unearthed a genuine ball-winner in Davidson, with the mature-age recruit putting in a polished display against the Hawks. Taken with pick No.51 in last year's draft, the 23-year-old - who has deferred a medical degree to pursue his football dream - looked unflustered from the outset, gathering 29 disposals, eight inside 50s, six score involvements and 617 metres gained. Guaranteed himself a spot in round one. - Brandon Cohen