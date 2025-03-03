Our reporters have their say on who makes the cut for your team's best line-up for the 2025 season

WITH the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season about to blast off, our experts have put their selectors' hats on to pick your club's best team.

Who's in, who's out, who's unlucky, who's sidelined with injury, and who is up for a red-hot debut?

Did we get it right? Check it out.

Editor's note: This is the best possible 22 for each club this season, so players with short-term injuries have been included. Players with long-term unavailability have not been included.

B: Max Michalanney, Nick Murray, Josh Worrell

HB: Rory Laird, Mark Keane, Mitch Hinge

C: Lachlan Sholl, Izak Rankine, Isaac Cumming

HF: Alex Neal-Bullen, Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays

F: Josh Rachele, Riley Thilthorpe, Taylor Walker

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Jordan Dawson, Jake Soligo

I/C: James Peatling, Matt Crouch, Dan Curtin, Sid Draper

Emerg: Billy Dowling, Luke Nankervis, Zac Taylor, Hugh Bond

Is this the group that leads the Crows back to finals after a seven-year absence? Off-season recruits Neal-Bullen, Peatling and Cumming have all been recruited to fill key roles and change the look of the Crows' 22, adding experience, leadership and talent. Draftee Draper is also pushing hard for a round one debut and shapes as a regular this season. Laird returns to defence, while Bond will emerge further as defensive option. Soligo has been a star this pre-season, while Rankine will be a regular in the midfield, making the onball unit look far more dynamic than in recent seasons. Nankervis, Dowling and Taylor will be players to watch if positions open on the wing and in the midfield, while Curtin has been training as an onballer who can push forward. – Nathan Schmook

B: Tom Doedee, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Darcy Wilmot, Jack Payne, Dayne Zorko

C: Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Jarrod Berry

HF: Cam Rayner, Eric Hipwood, Kai Lohmann

F: Charlie Cameron, Henry Smith, Logan Morris

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Josh Dunkley

I/C: Keidean Coleman, Hugh McCluggage, Zac Bailey, Callum Ah Chee

Emerg: Noah Answerth, Levi Ashcroft, Linc McCarthy, Darcy Fort

It's a genuine headache for Chris Fagan and his match committee if everyone is fit. Doedee won't be back from his knee reconstruction until around Gather Round, and even then, he'll have to leapfrog the incredibly reliable Ryan Lester to win a spot, which will not be easy. Likewise with Coleman, who has suffered some setbacks on his comeback, but his class and ball use is too good to overlook when he gets back to full health. Answerth would be incredibly unlucky. The race to fill the spot left by Joe Daniher is tough. Smith showed small glimpses last season and his ability to ruck is more than useful. Sam Day, Ty Gallop or even Brandon Ryan could win this spot long-term with a good patch of form, though. It feels silly to have Levi Ashcroft outside the 22, but who are you putting him in for? – Michael Whiting

B: Lachie Cowan, Jacob Weitering, Mitch McGovern

HB: Ollie Hollands, Jack Silvagni, Adam Saad

C: Blake Acres, Adam Cerra, Lucas Camporeale

HF: Lachie Fogarty, Harry McKay, Matt Cottrell

F: Jesse Motlop, Charlie Curnow, Zac Williams

Foll: Tom De Koning, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh

I/C: Orazio Fantasia, Sam Docherty, Nick Haynes, George Hewett

Emerg: Brodie Kemp, Elijah Hollands, Cooper Lord, Jordan Boyd

The question marks coming into round one relate to the fitness of Curnow and Walsh, though both will undoubtedly feature in the early parts of the season. Fantasia and Lucas Camporeale have been the success stories from pre-season and now look to have locked away their spots in the round one side. At the moment, they appear to have edged out Elijah Hollands for a spot in the best 22. Kemp could also feature early, especially if Curnow is sidelined. Silvagni has worked his way into a backline spot alongside Ollie Hollands and Cowan, who have both impressed across the pre-season. They will help cover for the loss of Nic Newman to a long-term knee injury. Jagga Smith was a certainty for round one, before a knee injury unfortunately ruined his chances. The Blues like the toughness of Lord through the middle, so watch for him to get opportunities as the year progresses. Expect to also see senior minutes for Ashton Moir and even Matt Carroll further down the line, while Corey Durdin, Alex Cincotta and Marc Pittonet are bound to feature when they return from injury. – Riley Beveridge

B: Isaac Quaynor, Reef McInnes, Brayden Maynard

HB: Josh Daicos, Darcy Moore, Dan Houston

C: Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey, Pat Lipinski

HF: Bobby Hill, Dan McStay, Beau McCreery

F: Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Lachie Schultz

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury

I/C: Jeremy Howe, Jack Crisp, Harry Perryman, Tim Membrey,

Emerg: Ed Allan, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Mason Cox, Billy Frampton

All three acquisitions from last October slot in – Houston, Perryman and Membrey – while Josh Daicos and Lipinski have had role tweaks over summer. Tom Mitchell isn’t considered right now given the unknown around his foot injury. McInnes wins a spot after a strong summer, but Billy Frampton and Charlie Dean will be breathing down his neck. Cox has had an interrupted start to the year. Allan showed so much in the last game of 2024, but the additions will make it hard for the former first-round pick to snag a spot if everyone is available. – Josh Gabelich

B: Andrew McGrath, Ben McKay, Mason Redman

HB: Dylan Shiel, Zach Reid, Jordan Ridley

C: Xavier Duursma, Jye Caldwell, Harrison Jones

HF: Sam Durham, Kyle Langford, Nic Martin

F: Archie Perkins, Nate Caddy, Isaac Kako

Foll: Sam Draper, Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish

I/C: Jade Gresham, Elijah Tsatas, Nick Bryan, Jaxon Prior



Emerg: Matt Guelfi, Archie Roberts, Ben Hobbs, Peter Wright



The Bombers are set to be without Parish (back) for Opening Round, while Guelfi (hamstring), Nik Cox (concussion) and Alwyn Davey jnr (knee) are also sidelined. But with an otherwise healthy list, there is a push for spots. A ruck combination of Draper and Bryan appears likely to begin the campaign, with Wright needing to recapture his best form if he is to force his way in. Durham and Martin are set to spend more time forward of the ball and it's likely Shiel will get a chance to impress in a new role at half-back to begin the season. Hobbs and Roberts are unlucky but are waiting in the wings when injuries inevitably occur, while SSP signing Tom Edwards has made a big impact in quick time and Lewis Hayes, the No.25 pick in the 2022 draft, looks to be developing nicely. – Dejan Kalinic

B: Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Heath Chapman

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Brandon Walker

C: Jeremy Sharp, Hayden Young, Nathan O'Driscoll

HF: Shai Bolton, Josh Treacy, Michael Frederick

F: Sam Switkowski, Jye Amiss, Luke Jackson

Foll: Sean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw

I/C: Jaeger O'Meara, Corey Wagner, Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters

Emerg: Murphy Reid, Matthew Johnson, Josh Draper, Sam Sturt

This is the most talented list the Dockers have ever assembled, making it difficult to squeeze as many as 30 players into 22. One of the big questions is whether Draper can fit in the same backline as Pearce and Cox, given the flexibility that Ryan and Chapman already provide. Wagner earns selection given his speed and ability to open up the ground. O'Driscoll is fit and in form, taking over a wing and providing the ability to rotate inside. O'Meara plays a similar role and earns selection on the strength of his summer. Darcy will miss the opening rounds but provides the best structure and ruck impact for the Dockers when he plays. The seventh forward spot is up for grabs as Sturt battles with Walters and Cooper Simpson. Draftee Reid looks an excellent talent and could debut early as a midfielder/forward. Fyfe now fills selfless but important team roles in the twilight of his career. Difficult omissions like Johnson, Neil Erasmus, Bailey Banfield and Sam Sturt will all play a lot of football. – Nathan Schmook

B: Jake Kolodjashnij, Jack Henry, Zach Guthrie

HB: Lawson Humphries, Mark Blicavs, Tom Stewart

C: Jack Bowes, Max Holmes, Ollie Dempsey

HF: Gryan Miers, Jeremy Cameron, Tyson Stengle

F: Brad Close, Shannon Neale, Patrick Dangerfield

Foll: Sam De Koning, Bailey Smith, Tanner Bruhn

I/C: Tom Atkins, Oliver Henry, Cam Guthrie, Shaun Mannagh



Emerg: Jack Martin, Mitch Duncan, Mitch Knevitt, Toby Conway



The Cats are set to be without three of their best 22 in Bruhn, Cam Guthrie and Mannagh for the season-opener against the Lions. Geelong is facing a conundrum in the ruck to begin the season, with De Koning seemingly set to get the nod ahead of Stanley, although the Cats will be hoping the perennially injured Conway is ready at some stage. Ex-Blue Martin is perhaps unfortunate to miss out, but spots are hard to crack in a talented Geelong forward line. Cam Guthrie has played just 10 games in the past two seasons, likely leaving the door open for Knevitt to make a spot his own early in 2025. – Dejan Kalinic

B: Mac Andrew, Sam Collins, Bodhi Uwland

HB: Daniel Rioli, Charlie Ballard, Wil Powell

C: Lachie Weller, Touk Miller, Sam Clohesy

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Jed Walter, Bailey Humphrey

F: Leo Lombard, Ben King, Ethan Read

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson

I/C: John Noble, Sam Flanders, Will Graham, Jake Rogers

Emerg: Joel Jeffrey, David Swallow, Ben Long, Ned Moyle

With a year under Damien Hardwick and the off-season additions of Rioli and Noble, the Suns team should be relatively settled heading into 2025. Weller has been pushed to a wing and is ideal for the role given his speed and penetrating kicking. The small forward role has been a problem area, and although Lombard (shoulder) will miss a couple of months, he appears the likely long-term answer. Berry or Holman will get an extended opportunity in his absence. Read offers the ideal combination of a marking option that can provide back-up ruck minutes, although Long has an excellent 2024 and could play as a pseudo third tall marking option. – Michael Whiting

B: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Harry Himmelberg, Lachie Ash

C: Callan Ward, Stephen Coniglio, Finn Callaghan

HF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Brent Daniels

F: Darcy Jones, Aaron Cadman, Jake Stringer

Foll: Kieren Briggs, Tom Green, Josh Kelly

I/C: Toby Bedford, Conor Stone, Jake Riccardi, Xavier O'Halloran

Emerg: Harvey Thomas, Jacob Wehr, James Leake, Toby McMullin

There will be opportunities early in the year with Green sidelined through a calf injury and with Riccardi, McMullin and Thomas all among a host of senior regulars suspended. Leake has staked his claim to play through the midfield, while untried youngsters Phoenix Gothard and Cody Angove aren't far behind him in the pecking order. Stone appears the most likely replacement for the departed Harry Perryman, though Wehr has also been praised for his application since converting into a half-back and could also see some opportunities. Bedford has joined the midfield group and impressed over the summer. In a fully fit squad, Riccardi looks likely to play as the second ruck, while McMullin has been tabbed for a greater midfield role in 2025. – Riley Beveridge

B: Blake Hardwick, Tom Barrass, Jarman Impey

HB: Josh Weddle, Josh Battle, Jack Scrimshaw

C: Massimo D'Ambrosio, Jai Newcombe, Karl Amon

HF: Connor Macdonald, James Sicily, Dylan Moore

F: Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Nick Watson

Foll: Lloyd Meek, Will Day, James Worpel

I/C: Conor Nash, Calsher Dear, Cam Mackenzie, Harry Morrison

Emerg: Luke Breust, Changkuoth Jiath, Finn Maginness, Jack Gunston

It's a sign of Hawthorn's depth now that some very good players are fighting for spots in the best side. Ranked sixth for points against last season, the recruitments of Battle and Barrass will only make the Hawks better in 2025. It also allows Sam Mitchell more flexibility to swing captain Sicily forward when required, particularly in the absence of Mitch Lewis, who will miss at least the first half of the season recovering from an ACL tear. Frost is a tough call to leave out, especially after his career-best season, but remains a handy back-up option. Chol gets the full-forward slot here and will be looking to make amends for a disappointing September, while Dear has been battling a bone stress reaction in his back and isn't expected to return until after Gather Round in April. Expect Gunston to step up in his absence, though Will McCabe and Max Ramsden may be called upon to fill the void. The Hawks are well-stocked for midfield talent, with the improving Maginness and Josh Ward able to be rotated in if injury or poor form strikes. Morrison played himself into the team off the back of his AAMI Community Series form, with Jiath under another injury cloud. – Brandon Cohen

B: Jake Lever, Steven May, Christian Salem

HB: Trent Rivers, Harrison Petty, Jake Bowey

C: Ed Langdon, Clayton Oliver, Harry Sharp

HF: Kysaiah Pickett, Daniel Turner, Harvey Langford

F: Kade Chandler, Jacob van Rooyen, Bayley Fritsch

Foll: Max Gawn, Christian Petracca, Jack Viney

I/C: Tom Sparrow, Judd McVee, Tom McDonald, Caleb Windsor

Emerg: Aidan Johnson, Blake Howes, Jake Melksham, Xavier Lindsay

A host of Demons recruits have impressed over the summer, none more so than No.6 pick Langford who has rocketed into contention for a round one debut, while fellow first-round pick Lindsay should see plenty of footy in his first year also. With Rivers tipped to spend more time in the middle, Windsor has trained heavily at half-back over the summer which will pave the way for ex-Lion Sharp to take up a spot on the wing. Petty has been pegged for a return to the backline and will fight for a spot alongside veteran McDonald, although both players could be used up forward at various stages this season. Mature-age recruit Johnson has emerged as a genuine strong-bodied option in attack after being taken with the fourth-last pick in last year's draft, while uncapped key forward Matt Jefferson should break through for a debut at some stage through in his third season. The Demons start the year relatively injury-free, although Pickett (suspension) is out of action for the first three rounds. McVee (hamstring) will miss the first month of footy but will be in the Demons' best side once fit. Koltyn Tholstrup (bone stress) would have been in the mix but is in the midst of a lengthy layoff and will be coming from a long way back in order to break into the side, likewise small forward Charlie Spargo, who is still suffering from the Achilles injury that's kept him sidelined since Opening Round last season. – Alison O'Connor

B: Aidan Corr, Griffin Logue, Jackson Archer

HB: Caleb Daniel, Charlie Comben, Luke McDonald

C: Finn O'Sullivan, Harry Sheezel, Colby McKercher

HF: Jy Simpkin, Jack Darling, Luke Parker

F: Paul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Cam Zurhaar

Foll: Tristan Xerri, George Wardlaw, Luke Davies-Uniacke

I/C: Bailey Scott, Tom Powell, Will Phillips, Jacob Konstanty

Emerg: Zane Duursma, Dylan Stephens, Zac Fisher, Eddie Ford

The Kangas will be without Wardlaw for at least the first month, but there's suddenly some depth at Arden Street. Parker, McKercher and O'Sullivan will all add to an already strong midfield group in 2025, while Darling could prove a handy foil for Larkey in attack. Daniel adds some composure across half-back. Duursma will get his opportunities, while there are high hopes for Wil Dawson as a key defensive option. He'll be next in line, though new recruit Matt Whitlock isn't far behind him in the pecking order after a strong summer. Josh Goater will be back in the frame when he's fully fit, while Riley Hardeman and even Taylor Goad should get senior opportunities this year. Callum Coleman-Jones is the only long-term injury concern as things stand. – Riley Beveridge

B: Miles Bergman, Aliir Aliir, Logan Evans

HB: Jase Burgoyne, Jeremy Finlayson, Josh Sinn

C: Travis Boak, Willem Drew, Kane Farrell

HF: Willie Rioli, Jack Lukosius, Jason Horne-Francis

F: Joe Berry, Mitch Georgiades, Ollie Lord

Foll: Jordon Sweet, Zak Butters, Connor Rozee

I/C: Lachie Jones, Ollie Wines, Sam Powell-Pepper, Darcy Byrne-Jones

Emerg: Ryan Burton, Jed McEntee, Joe Richards, Esava Ratugolea

One big off-season move, and a couple of significant injuries means it'll be a new-look line-up in 2025. Losing Dan Houston to Collingwood was a big blow, but Sinn might just be ready to take the step up in his fourth season. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher's absence until around the middle of May is a big defensive hole to fill, with either Finlayson or Ratugolea in the frame. Butters will miss the opening weeks with a knee problem, but will be back soon enough, with Lukosius a new face into a forward line that is missing Todd Marshall (Achilles) for the year. Whether Ken Hinkley wants three talls, including Ollie Lord who can back up in the ruck, will be an interesting decision for a team that has plenty of medium and small forward options, including draftee Berry and Collingwood recruit Richards, who is right on the cusp of the 22. – Michael Whiting

B: Nathan Broad, Ben Miller, Nick Vlastuin

HB: Jayden Short, Noah Balta, Tom Brown

C: Hugo Ralphsmith, Dion Prestia, Jack Ross

HF: Rhyan Mansell, Jacob Bauer, Sam Lalor

F: Harry Armstrong, Tom Lynch, Seth Campbell

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper

I/C: Josh Smillie, Maurice Rioli jnr, Kamdyn McIntosh, Jacob Blight

Emerg: Tyler Sonsie, Samson Ryan, Kane McAuliffe, Luke Trainor

There are three fresh faces – Lalor, Smillie and Armstrong – in Richmond's best 22, but in reality, nearly all eight draftees will get a run at various points this year. Balta's four-game club suspension means he won't be seen till at least round five, which opens the door for first-year tall Trainor, while the short forward line means there's a chance Ryan will be needed as ruck support despite not being in the greatest of form. Winger Ralphsmith (hamstring) and veteran Prestia (Achilles) will miss the "early rounds", which will likely push Sonsie and McAuliffe back into the 22. Sam Banks, James Trezise, Thomson Dow, Steely Green and Jacob Koschitzke are the next cabs off the rank, and will probably see quite a few games. The ACL quintet of Mykelti Lefau, Tylar Young, Josh Gibcus, Judson Clarke and Taj Hotton aren't expected to be available until April-May. – Sarah Black

B: Callum Wilkie, Anthony Caminiti, Jimmy Webster

HB: Liam Henry, Jack Sinclair, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

C: Hugo Garcia, Mason Wood, Brad Hill

HF: Max King, Mitchito Owens, Mattaes Phillipou

F: Dan Butler, Cooper Sharman, Jack Higgins

Foll: Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Jack Macrae

I/C: Marcus Windhager, Darcy Wilson, Ryan Byrnes, Liam Stocker

Emerg: Liam O'Connor, Hugo Boxshall, Harry Boyd, Max Hall

With so many short-to-medium-term injuries, don't expect St Kilda to look like this for at least the next month, if not two. While no timeline is set yet on important forwards Owens (shoulder) and Sharman (thumb) after Saturday's practice match, it's assumed they'll return at some stage during the first half of the year. Phillipou and Henry will both miss at least the first four weeks of the season, while King is no certainty to play in round one. Sinclair and Marshall are similarly in a race against the clock to be fit for round one, opening the door for mature-aged ruck Boyd, Irish rookie O'Connor and mid-season pick-up Hall after strong showings across the pre-season matches. Former Bulldog Macrae is a walk-up start, while Garcia looks set to play a regular role in the midfield after struggling for a game last year. Caminiti looks likely to cover for Dougal Howard in the backline, with the key defender expected to miss nearly half the season with a shoulder injury. While the Saints would be keen to unleash top draft picks Tobie Travaglia and Alix Tauru, the former played limited minutes in pre-season hitouts while the latter is still two months away with a back stress fracture, pointing towards a more gradual introduction into AFL football. Draftee Boxshall was another to impress in the pre-season, so don't be surprised to see his debut early in the season. – Sophie Welsh

B: Harry Cunningham, Dane Rampe, Nick Blakey

HB: Oliver Florent, Lewis Melican, Matt Roberts

C: Justin McInerney, Callum Mills, Jake Lloyd

HF: Braeden Campbell, Tom McCartin, Chad Warner

F: Tom Papley, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom

I/C: James Jordon, Sam Wicks, Angus Sheldrick, Logan McDonald

Emerg: Robbie Fox, Hayden McLean, Taylor Adams, Corey Warner

Injury to McDonald means McCartin will start the season forward, which could mean Blakey takes on the role of third tall in defence, or one of Aaron Francis and Joel Hamling comes into the side. New coach Dean Cox is determined to add more flexibility this year, so it will be interesting to see where McDonald fits in when he returns, while Fox and McLean are other tall options unlucky not to make this 22. Injury to Errol Gulden, whose immediate future is unclear so he has been left out of this side, and Mills could open a spot for Adams or Corey Worner early in the year, while Wicks has impressed this pre-season having moved into the backline, along with former Saint Ben Paton, with Cunningham set to miss the early rounds due to injury. Mature-aged recruit Riley Bice is another to keep an eye on early after impressive first pre-season, and the fact he can't make this squad of 26 underlines Sydney's depth when fully fit. – Martin Smith

B: Tom Cole, Harry Edwards, Brady Hough

HB: Reuben Ginbey, Jeremy McGovern, Liam Baker

C: Jayden Hunt, Elliot Yeo, Liam Duggan

HF: Noah Long, Oscar Allen, Jack Graham

F: Liam Ryan, Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps

Foll: Matt Flynn, Harley Reid, Tim Kelly

I/C: Jack Williams, Elijah Hewett, Bo Allan, Matt Owies

Emerg: Ryan Maric, Archer Reid, Jack Hutchinson, Tyrell Dewar

The tension points for the Eagles are on the wings and in the small forward positions, with youth challenging experience in both areas of the ground. The experienced Hunt, high-flyer Hutchinson, and former forward Dewar all bring different strengths as they jockey for wing spots. In attack, veteran Cripps is up against Long, a revitalised Tyler Brockman, and recruit Owies in a squeeze for spots. Maric has looked excellent in a move to the backline but can't fit alongside Ginbey and recruit Allan, who looks ready to go. Sandy Brock and Jobe Shanahan are adding key defensive depth. Yeo will miss the early part of the season after suffering knee and syndesmosis damage in January but is a key member of the midfield when fit. The other onball positions are locked, with Duggan a regular through centre bounces this summer. Flynn and Bailey Williams are jockeying for the No.1 ruck role. – Nathan Schmook

B: James O'Donnell, Liam Jones, Taylor Duryea

HB: Bailey Dale, Rory Lobb, Joel Freijah

C: Bailey Williams, Tom Liberatore, Sam Davidson

HF: Rhylee West, Aaron Naughton, Adam Treloar

F: Cody Weightman, Sam Darcy, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Ed Richards

I/C: Matt Kennedy, Ryley Sanders, James Harmes, Laitham Vandermeer

Emerg: Lachie Bramble, Lachie McNeill, Harvey Gallagher, Buku Khamis

Luke Beveridge will be without Jones, Weightman, Treloar and Ugle-Hagan in the early part of the campaign, while others are racing to be fit for round one. Davidson has grabbed a spot on a wing across the pre-season after being selected at pick No.51, while Kennedy has joined the onball division after a big October of change. Sanders is set for more exposure in his second season, while Freijah also appears ready to be a permanent fixture. – Josh Gabelich